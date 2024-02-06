Area tournament roundup: Lady Hornets roll

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Haley Trotter (23) shoots the ball guarded by Sparkman’s Jada Burks (20) during a Class 7A girls Northeast Regional semifinal game at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Sparkman defeated the Lady Hornets 61-41. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The high school basketball postseason has arrived, with area tournaments dominating the landscape over the next few days.

On Monday night, several local teams punched their ticket to the area tournament final, and subsequently, the sub-regional or regional round of the playoffs.

GIRLS

Class 7A, Area 5

Vestavia Hills 56, Tuscaloosa County 27: Vestavia Hills had no trouble dispatching Tuscaloosa County in the opening round of the area tournament. The Rebels were led by Sarah Gordon, who scored 25 points in the victory. Jill Gaylard added 13 points as well.

Hoover 63, Thompson 45: Thompson made Hoover work in the opening round of the area tournament, but the Lady Bucs managed to pull away and advance. Kaitlyn Gipson led the squad with 15 points, with Khloe Ford joining her in double figures at 12 points.

Hoover and Vestavia Hills will square off in the final on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills.

Class 7A, Area 6

Hewitt-Trussville 63, Spain Park 15: Hewitt-Trussville wasted no time putting visiting Spain Park away in the opening round of the area tournament. The Lady Huskies were led by Jordan Hunter, who posted 20 points and seven assists in the win. Olivia Burton added 12 points and seven steals, while Ashlyn Howard chipped in 11 points. Tori Flournoy scored seven points to lead the Lady Jags. Spain Park showed improvement in John Hadder’s first season, finishing with a 9-21 record.

Chelsea 58, Oak Mountain 28: Chelsea has been one of the top teams in the state all season and put Oak Mountain away Monday. Haley Trotter led the Lady Hornets with a monster game, as she went for 31 points and 17 rebounds. Olivia Pryor joined her with a stellar performance, with 18 points and seven rebounds. Oak Mountain finishes the season with a 7-21 record.

Hewitt-Trussville and Chelsea will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Hewitt-Trussville. The Lady Huskies have accounted for two of Chelsea’s four losses on the season.

Class 6A, Area 9

Minor 41, Homewood 39: Homewood came up just short once again in the opening round of the area tournament, falling on a buzzer beater to Minor. Minor advances to the area tournament final, while Homewood’s season ends with a 23-7 record.

Other notables

Gardendale 69, Center Point 40: Gardendale’s girls won to qualify for the sub-regional round of the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Mortimer Jordan 58, Pinson Valley 38: Mortimer Jordan wins big in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 12 tournament, advancing to play Clay-Chalkville in the final on Wednesday.

BOYS

Class 6A, Area 8

Pelham 63, Briarwood 58: Briarwood suffered a tight loss to Pelham in the opening round of the area tournament Monday. The Lions finish with a 17-13 record in Jeremy Mears’ first season as head coach.

Class 6A, Area 10

Mountain Brook 78, Woodlawn 35: Mountain Brook got a combined 13 3-pointers from Trey and Ty Davis in the opening round of the area tournament. Trey Davis scored 21 points on seven triples, adding three assists. Ty Davis added 20 points, draining six 3s, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Carson Romero notched eight points and 3 assists, and John Webb had seven points and eight rebounds.

Shades Valley beat Pell City 49-45, so Mountain Brook will get Shades Valley in the final Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Spartan Arena.

Other notables

Gardendale 68, Center Point 51: Gardendale’s boys also qualify for the sub-regionals with the win.

Pinson Valley 69, Mortimer Jordan 35: Pinson Valley rolled to victory over Mortimer Jordan, setting up a matchup with Clay-Chalkville in the Area 12 tournament final Wednesday. Clyde Walters led all scorers with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Austin Coner (16 points), Jaquavious Lynch (15) and Cam Frost (13) joined him in double figures.