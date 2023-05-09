Letter to the Editor from the founder of The Alabama Games

× Expand JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE Miles Jones, 9 competes in the long jump during the Alabama State Games on Saturday.

Letter to the Editor from Ron Creel, founder of the Alabama State Games

The Alabama State Games has something for everyone. What started in 1982 at the request of the United States Olympic Committee, the Alabama State Games is the largest multi-sport event in Alabama, is the second oldest state games program in the country and has been a staple of the state’s sporting culture for four decades.

It all started with four sports and 600 athletes in Auburn. This year’s event - our 40th - will be held June 9-11 in Jefferson County and we are expecting 5,000 athletes of all ages and abilities to pack sports venues in Birmingham and throughout Jefferson County.

For the athletes, the Olympic-style Alabama State Games is an opportunity to gather from across the state on the field of competition and ultimately go for the gold. But more than what happens on a gridiron, or a track or a mat, the Alabama State Games emphasizes and encourages academic excellence, healthy lifestyles and good citizenship.

Registered athletes that participate in the Opening Ceremony are eligible to be awarded one of 17 scholarships ranging in value from $500 to $4,000. More than $335,000 in academic scholarships have been awarded to date. We are excited about this tremendous event and setting the stage for another 40 years. We look forward to welcoming all the athletes to the 40th Alabama State Games.

The Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live June 9 on the Alabama State Games Sports Network: WBRC (Birmingham), WAFF (Huntsville), WSFA (Montgomery), WALA (Mobile) and WRGX (Dothan).

There are thousands of young people in households throughout the state who have not had the opportunity to experience the excitement, the challenges; to learn the values that competitive sports can instill in a person. Our potential - like the athletes that compete - is limited only by our imagination. The Alabama State Games, even with its tremendous growth and positive influence on amateur sports, we have only begun to realize our full potential and impact. It is becoming clear that the future of the Alabama State Games is more far-reaching than any one of us could dare to dream.

Sports and events include:

Air Rife

Archery

Baseball

Baton Twirling

BB Gun & Pistol

Bowling

Chess

Disc Golf

Diving

Equestrian

Judo

Miracle League

Ninja Challenge

Pickleball

Raquetball

Shotgun

Soccer

Swimming

Table Tennis

Taekwondo

Track & Field

Ultimate Frisbee

Volleyball

Wrestling

Looking at the 23 sports we are offering this year, it’s exciting to know the 40th Alabama State Games will be in an area that’s already thriving with amateur athletes. We used the 5,000-athlete goal to motivate a record number of athletes at our 40th anniversary. We want our athletes to experience success and win college scholarships. Success means different things to different people and we celebrate every victory - little or big. You never know where these athletes, of all ages, keep in mind, are in their lives. A gold medal, a win, or just competing could open the door to greater accomplishments down the road. That’s what the Alabama State Games are really about - joy and celebration.

The 40th Alabama State Games begin June 9 with the Opening Ceremony inside UAB’s Bartow Arena. The event begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public, as are all our events that follow on June 10 and 11.

For more information visit ALAGAMES.com or follow the Alabama State Games on Social Media.