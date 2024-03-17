Berry Middle PTO to hold student-faculty March Madness basketball game

The Berry Middle School Parent Teacher Organization on Monday night, March 16, is holding a “March Madness” basketball game between student basketball players and faculty members as a fundraiser.

The goal is to raise money to help purchase a new sound system for the competition gym, which serves as the location for choir and band concerts, drama performances, award assemblies, pep rallies, and volleyball and basketball games, said Misty Phillips, the Berry PTO president.

Originally, the plan was to have members of the Birmingham Squadron basketball team play against a combined student/faculty team as the “fourth quarter” of the event, but the Birmingham Squadron team members had to cancel their appearance. Now, senior basketball players from Spain Park High School are scheduled to play against the combined Berry student/faculty team during the “fourth quarter.”

Tickets for the event are $10 and are available on the Go Fan app, myschoolfees.com or at the door. It is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in the gym at Spain Park High School.