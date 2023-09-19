Birmingham Bash Soccer Tournament set for Sept. 22-24

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham United Soccer Association

Birmingham United Soccer Association/Alabama FC will host the largest single weekend youth sports event in the history of the state of Alabama with the 2023 Birmingham Bash Soccer Tournament presented byMedical Properties Trust.

The 2023 Birmingham Bash, will take place Sept. 22-24 at fields all over Shelby County and the southern Birmingham Metropolitan area, including in Alabaster, Calera, Hoover, Dunnavant Valley and Mountain Brook.

Over 440 teams from nine states that will be in attendance at the annual event which has become a premier fall tournament destination for many teams from around the Southeast. Over 5,800 youth soccer players will be participating in the event with an additional 15,000 fans supporting their teams.

The event will have an estimated $9.3 million impact on the local economy with visitors staying in hotels, eating at restaurants and shopping in the local area.

For more information on the event, visit birminghamunited.com.

--Submitted by BUSA