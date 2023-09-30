Lions shut out Eagles on homecoming

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood quarterback Josh Thompson (7) attempts a pass during a game between Oak Mountain and Briarwood on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood running back Cooper Higgins (13) scores a touchdown during a game between Oak Mountain and Briarwood on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood wide receiver Grey Reebals (23) runs the football during a game between Oak Mountain and Briarwood on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood Christian School held visiting Oak Mountain to 176 yards of total offense en route to a 21-0 homecoming victory at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday.

The win was the 400th in program history and the first time Briarwood has shut out a Class 7A opponent.

“I love the idea of how well our defense played,” said Lions head coach Matthew Forester. “They stayed locked in. We came in at halftime and talked about how a 14-point lead is a dangerous lead and we’ve got to stay locked in and focused, and they did that. They were willing to not get caught up in the homecoming [hoopla]. They did a really good job focusing, playing all four quarters. I’m really proud of them.”

Quarterback Josh Thompson threw a pair of touchdown passes to Caleb Keller and Sawyer Click, and running back Cooper Higgins ran in another for the Lions’ three scores.

The game started ominously for both offenses. After an Oak Mountain three-and-out on the game’s first possession, Briarwood (3-2) marched down to the Oak Mountain 3-yard line for a first-and-goal. The Eagles’ defense held and forced a field goal attempt, which was blocked. Higgins made the game 7-0 on the ensuing Lions drive on a 1-yard scoring run.

Oak Mountain (1-5) put together a nice drive of its own midway through the second quarter, going 78 yards in 10 plays, but a fumble in the end zone was recovered by Briarwood’s Rylan Hamm.

“We finally put a drive together and we fumble it in the end zone,” said Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb. “Kind of the story of the night on the offensive side of the ball. We really struggled. They have a great defensive line and we struggled with protection, and we struggled looking to get the ball downfield. We can’t live and die in the run game if we’re not able to press the field at all, and it’s hard when we can’t protect.”

Thompson connected with Keller for a 7-yard touchdown seven plays later to take a 14-0 halftime lead. The lone score of the second half came on a 34-yard pass from Thompson to Click, a tipped ball in solid Oak Mountain coverage that the Lions receiver came away with and dove into the end zone.

Grey Reebals intercepted his second pass on the final play of the game.

“Good defense, ball-control offense, be physical, and we did a good job of that tonight,” Forester said.

Thompson finished 11-of-19 for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed 11 times for 59 yards. Higgins led the running game with 90 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Luke Reynolds finished with 47 yards on eight carries. Will Clark left the game in the first quarter with an injury after just two carries.

For Oak Mountain, quarterback Will O’Dell finished 7-of-22 for 50 yards and two interceptions. While the passing game was a struggle, O’Dell did rush 16 times for 106 yards. Le’Kamren Meadows finished with 16 rushing yards.

Oak Mountain will head to Hoover (1-5, 1-2 in Class 7A, Region 3) to resume region play next week.

“I’m proud of the team,” McComb said. “We continue to fight to get better every week, and that’s all I can ask. We’ve got to come back next week and move the ball better and play good defense.”

Briarwood travels to Helena (6-0, 3-0) next week in a huge Class 6A, Region 3 game.

“Looking forward to just seeing a great opponent,” Forester said. “They’re ranked in the top 10. They’re really good. They’ve got a good running back, good defense overall, and they’ve got a dangerous receiver. There are lots of things to be concerned about with Helena, and you know coach [Richie] Busby is going to have his guys ready to play, so it’s just buckle down, play some ball and see what happens.”

