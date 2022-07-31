Chelsea Football Preview: Hornets embrace challenge of move to 7A

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea wide receiver/defensive back EJ Hudnall (11) runs the ball in a game against Oak Mountain on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Chelsea High School. The Eagles defeated the Hornets 46-19.

The Chelsea High School football team and its overall program will be focused on the same thing this year: taking the first step.

For new head coach Todd Cassity, he will be looking to establish the Hornets as a program building toward perennial success. On the field, the first step on each play is just as important.

“Everybody has to know what first step to take,” Cassity said. “That’s what makes you a little bit faster, if you take the right first step every play.”

Cassity comes to Chelsea after spending the last seven years at J.B. Pennington, turning around a moribund program. Before his arrival, Pennington had won a total of nine games over five years. After a 2-8 season in his first campaign, Cassity led Pennington to the state playoffs six consecutive years, including a nine-win season and two eight-win campaigns.

Figuring out the initial steps is one of his strengths, both on the field and in the big-picture aspects of the program.

“That’s our goal, is to figure out those first steps. Once we figure that out, all the other stuff comes along easy,” he said.

Chelsea ascends to Class 7A this fall for the first time as a program, entering the brutal territory that is Region 3.

OFFENSE

Cassity is emphasizing physicality with his Hornets offense. Physicality is typically synonymous with offensive lines when it comes to the running game, but Cassity talks about it in regards to running and passing. It’s an identity.

“We’re going to throw the ball around a little bit,” Cassity said. “We’ve got to be physical up front and protect our quarterback.”

Zach Hair will be the lineman leading the way for the Hornets’ front line. Walker Williams has established himself as a likely starter. Whoever shows that they can provide the physical streak Cassity spoke of will have the upper hand on claiming the other spots up front.

After the transfer of quarterback Hayden Garrison to Thompson, Chelsea will now look to sophomore Carter Dotson to take the reins of the offense. Cassity believes his ceiling is high.

“He’s got to keep growing and getting bigger and learning the game,” Cassity said.

Emerson Russell returns as Chelsea’s primary running back. He’s a small, yet explosive, back that the Hornets will look to get the ball to in space. Leighton Garrard is a player who can provide those yards up the middle when needed.

Out wide, EJ Hudnall will be the leader of the receivers entering the season. He heads a unit that could go as deep as eight players, with guys such as Jaxon Shuttlesworth, MJ Conrad, Raymond Bridgeman and JyDarian McKinney providing glimpses of potential throughout the summer.

DEFENSE

Cassity fully expects the defense to be ahead of the offense at the season’s outset. Four assistant coaches were held over on that side of the ball and the scheme will be similar to what the Hornets have run in the past.

Jaeden Bennett has been a thorn in his offensive line’s side throughout preseason camp, and Cassity is looking forward to seeing him do the same to the opposition once the season begins. Jackson Laughlin is one of a few players likely to play at defensive end as well.

Cody Fortenberry leads the linebacker group. He plays as an outside backer and has freedom to move all over the field.

“He looks the part and is really athletic,” Cassity said.

Anderson Brooks and Brady Clements are inside linebackers expected to give the defense an added boost.

Chris McNeill is the lone returning starter in the secondary and looks to hold down a corner slot once again. Drew Cheslock and Owen Key are in the mix at safety and Cassity said he feels good about playing both guys throughout the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Seymour recently earned his fourth star from Kohl’s Kicking, one of the premier rating services for kickers, punters and long snappers in the nation. He can handle all of the kicking and punting duties for the Hornets if needed.

Luke Miller is a freshman that may be able to contribute in those facets as well.

SCHEDULE

Chelsea has a completely new set of region opponents with the move to 7A. Beginning Sept. 2, the Hornets will take on Tuscaloosa County, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Vestavia Hills, Spain Park, Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville in region action.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” Cassity said. “Our kids have just got to accept that challenge.”

In non-region play, the Hornets will play Helena, Calera and Pelham, three county rivals.