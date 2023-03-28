H.S. sports recap: Lady Eagles notch area win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain's Kierson McDonald notched her 100th win as a member of the girls varsity team in Friday's game against Chelsea.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team got play started last week on Monday with an 8-3 win over Oak Mountain. Hudson Walburn and Christopher Johnston each hit home runs for the Rebels, combining to drive in 7 runs at the plate. William Peerson knocked in the other run. Jackson Harris hit a double and John Martin Richter tallied a pair of hits and stolen bases. Aiden Black went the distance on the mound, surrendering 3 runs on 6 hits with 8 strikeouts over his 7 innings. For Oak Mountain, Kevin Jasinski knocked in a couple runs, while Josh Hart drove in the other run. Matt Heiberger notched a pair of hits, including a double. John Romei threw 3 innings in his start, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits.

The Mountain Brook baseball team pulled off an exciting 4-3 win over Chelsea in 10 innings last Tuesday. Brooks Allen hit a walk-off double to lift the Spartans to the victory. John Robicheaux led the offense with 4 hits, including 2 triples. James Graphos was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and 2 stolen bases. Gabe Young also drove in a run. Caleb Barnett and Kenneth Diddell each threw 5 innings for the Spartans, with both striking out 8 batters. Barnett allowed 3 runs on 3 hits, while Diddell surrendered only 2 hits. Chelsea’s Walker Thomas, Jackson Morgan and Harper Thornbrough each knocked in a run. Morgan allowed a run in 2 2/3 innings pitched, Bryson Mormon struck out 8 batters in 4 1/3 innings, and Aiden Hughes fired 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Briarwood earned another big victory Tuesday, beating McAdory 11-1. Andrew McAdams was 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Brady Waugh also knocked in 3 runs, while Jake Souders was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Will Clark, Casen Heaps and Seth Staggs each knocked in a run. Sam Hoff scored 3 runs. Jonathan Stevens went 2 innings, allowing an unearned run but piling up 6 strikeouts. Brayden Heaps threw 4 hitless innings with 6 strikeouts.

Oak Mountain fell to Prattville 4-3 in eight innings Tuesday. Heiberger hit a homer and drove in a pair of runs. Peyton Parkinson had 3 hits and a double. Nick McCord hit a double and threw 5 innings, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) with 6 strikeouts. Alex Harrison allowed a run in 2 2/3 innings.

Chelsea suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Tuscaloosa County on Wednesday in a pitchers’ duel. Kaden Heatherly spun a gem for the Hornets, only allowing an unearned run on a single hit over 7 innings of work, finishing with 10 strikeouts. Unfortunately, the Hornets were held without a hit in the game and were unable to dent the scoreboard.

Oak Mountain got back in the win column Thursday, edging Springville 3-2. Hart hit a double and drove in a run, while Parkinson and Carter Kimbrell also contributed RBIs. Jasinski threw the complete game, allowing 2 unearned runs on 3 hits, striking out 6 batters.

Briarwood wrapped up the area title Thursday with a 12-2 win over McAdory. Waugh led the Lions offense with a 2-for-3 game, hitting a double and driving home 4 runs. Casen Heaps starred as well, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs. Hoff drove in 3, while Clark and Jackson Adams knocked in a run each as well. Drake Meeks got the start and threw 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits with 10 strikeouts.

Chelsea got back in the win column Friday, beating Pell City 6-2. Thomas hit a home run and knocked in a pair of runs to lead the Hornets. Kaleb Hester hit a double and knocked in 3, Chris McNeill drove in a run and Thornbrough hit a double. Steven Shelton earned the win on the mound, going 6 innings and allowing just 2 unearned runs.

Oak Mountain also won Friday, beating Class 7A top-ranked Thompson 2-0. Heiberger threw the complete game shutout, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 11 batters. Boyd Dela Vega drove in both runs with a double, while Parkinson hit a triple for the Eagles as well.

Spain Park took down Briarwood 5-3 on Friday. Jacob Tobias got the win for the Jags, allowing 3 unearned runs over 6 innings. Clay Spencer, Matthew Widra and James Battersby each drove in a run for Spain Park as well. Evan Smallwood and Widra also notched a pair of hits. For Briarwood, Will Clark drove in 2 runs, McAdams knocked in a run and Souders threw 2 scoreless innings.

Chelsea earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Prattville in 10 innings on Saturday. Cody Fortenberry hit a walk-off home run to win it for the Hornets. Cade Mims drove in the team’s other run. Paxton Stallings hit a double as well. Logan Moller threw the first 4 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on 4 hits with 6 strikeouts. Brandon Ridderhoff threw the final 5 1/3 innings, allowing a lone run on a pair of hits with 8 strikeouts. Chelsea also fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 21-7 on Saturday. Thornbrough drove in 3 runs, Bryson Mormon knocked in a pair, and Stallings and Hughes each drove in a run. Stallings also threw 4 innings in the contest.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team earned a solid 6-1 win over Briarwood last Tuesday. For the Patriots, Allie Stuman finished with 3 hits. Grace Pilgrim threw the complete game, allowing a run on 2 hits with 7 strikeouts in 7 innings. Briarwood’s Kate Atkinson was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Zora Willingham threw 7 innings as well, with only 2 of the runs allowed counted as earned.

Chelsea earned a 7-3 win over Oak Mountain on Tuesday as well. Sydney Carroll, Morgan Brewer and Claire Purkey hit three consecutive home runs to help lift the Hornets to the win. It was part of a big night for Carroll, as she hit a pair of homers, drove in 4 runs and allowed 3 unearned runs in 4 innings pitched. Maia Harris threw 3 scoreless innings. Makenna Harper notched 4 hits as well. Oak Mountain’s Elizabeth Zaleski went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, while Marian Cummings threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 4 hits.

Hewitt-Trussville blew out area foe Chelsea 13-0 on Thursday. Sara Phillips led the charge for the Huskies, as she hit a home run and threw a no-hitter in the circle. Phillips struck out 12 batters in 6 innings. Makaila Hope also hit a homer, while Chaney Peters doubled and drove in 3 runs. Zaylen Tucker had 2 hits, 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases. Olivia Faggard was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Ryleigh Wood went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs.

Oak Mountain outlasted Chilton County on Thursday, winning 13-12. Maggie Miller led the Eagles with a double and 3 runs batted in, while Elizabeth Zaleski, Alea Rye and Kristian Carr all knocked in a pair of runs. Sheridan Andrews was 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of stolen bases, Anna DuBose was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Emily Mackin had a pair of hits and knocked in a run.

Briarwood fell to American Christian 10-0 on Thursday.

SOCCER

The Chelsea boys soccer team took on Cullman last Monday, finishing in a scoreless draw despite outshooting the Bearcats 24-1 on the night.

The Spain Park girls soccer team beat Oak Mountain 1-0 last Tuesday. Oak Mountain’s boys took down Spain Park 7-1.

Briarwood faced Indian Springs on Thursday, with the boys winning 1-0 and the girls winning 6-0.

Oak Mountain’s boys and girls beat Chelsea in area matches Friday, with the boys winning 3-0 and the girls winning 1-0. For the girls, Kierson McDonald won her 100th game as part of the varsity team.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood and Oak Mountain outdoor track and field teams competed in the Thompson invitational last Wednesday.

For Briarwood, Mary Grace Parker won the 3,200-meter run, with a time of 11 minutes, 39 seconds. Sallie Montgomery won the long jump (16 feet, 11 inches) and triple jump (37 feet). Ansley Murphy won pole vault, clearing 11-6. Charlie Thompson won the discus with a throw of 120-8, while Lude Solomon won shot put at 41-6.

Lena Anne Parker (third in 800), Bela Doss (second in 1,600), Livi Reebals (second in 100-meter hurdles), Reese Rasmussen (third in 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), Murphy (third in high jump), Emma Kerley (third in triple jump), Blakeley Margene (third in pole vault), and the girls 4x100 (second) and 4x400 (third) relay teams all reached the podium.

Whit Thornton finished third in the 3,200, Gabe Margene was second in the 300 hurdles and Solomon was second in discus.

For Oak Mountain, Cooper Jeffcoat won the 800 in 2 minutes. John Shoemaker won the 3,200 in 9:43. Tre Thomas won high jump by clearing 6 feet. The girls 4x400 relay also won in 4:14.

Samantha Bennett was third in the 100, Catarina Williams was second in the 800, Lauren Cole was third in the 1,600, Faith Scardino was second in the 3,200, Sophie Hammett was second in long jump, Samiah Jones was third in long jump, Evy Gardner was second in pole vault, Devan Moss was third in 100, Bennett Phillips was third in 1,600, Whitt Kilgore was second in 3,200, Walker Shook was second in high jump, Corrin Hammett was third in long jump, Trey Vassell was second in javelin, and the boys 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams were third.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.