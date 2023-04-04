HS sports recap: Baseball teams play in Buc Classic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain’s Boyd Dela Vega (7) swings at a pitch for a base hit in a game against Shelby County during the Buccaneer Classic spring break tournament at the Hoover Met Complex on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain baseball teams played in the Hoover Buccaneer Classic last week.

Briarwood began play Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to Helena. Samuel Burr drove in the lone run for the Lions, while Brady Waugh notched a pair of hits and Jake Souders hit a double in the contest. Jackson Adams threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with 4 strikeouts.

Chelsea fell to Houston 4-0 on Wednesday. Kaden Heatherly threw 6 innings for the Hornets, allowing 4 unearned runs on 6 hits to go with 7 strikeouts.

Chelsea got back in the win column Thursday, beating Oak Lawn 6-0. Jackson Morgan was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs batted in. Cody Fortenberry was 3-for-4 with an RBI, with Kaleb Hester and Brandon Ridderhoff knocking in runs as well. Chris McNeill was 2-for-3 with a double and Bryson Mormon went the distance on the hill. He allowed 5 hits and struck out 4 in his 7 innings.

Briarwood earned a win as well, beating Gadsden City 8-2. Will Clark, Hoff and Waugh each tallied 2 RBIs in the game, while Souders was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Andrew McAdams hit a triple and Brayden Heaps threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He allowed a run on 4 hits with 7 strikeouts.

Oak Mountain notched a 7-2 win over Farragut, one of the top teams in Tennessee. Matt Heiberger was stellar on the hill, as he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with 10 strikeouts. Heiberger also drove in 3 runs in the game. Kevin Jasinski threw 3 1/3 hitless innings, striking out 5. Peyton Parkinson drove in a pair.

Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain all earned wins Friday. The Lions picked up an 11-6 win over Moody in 9 innings. Clark led the way by going 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Hoff, Souders, Burr, McAdams, Casen Heaps and Cooper Higgins all drove in a run each as well. Heaps threw 2 scoreless frames in the game.

Oak Mountain split a pair of games, beating Shelby County 11-2 and falling to Houston County 3-2. In the win, Liam English, Jasinski and Heiberger all drove in a pair of runs. Hart, Alex Harrison and Boyd Dela Vega each knocked in a run as well. Brady Saville pitched well, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing 2 unearned runs. In the loss, Nick McCord and Parkinson each drove in a run, while Xander Hughes hit a triple. McCord pitched the complete game, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits in 7 innings of work.

Chelsea also split its Friday games, beating Florence 4-0 before narrowly falling to Farragut 8-7. In the shutout win, Aiden Hughes knocked in a pair of runs, while Paxton Stallings and Fortenberry drove in the other runs. Steven Shelton threw the shutout, allowing 5 hits and striking out 9 over 7 innings of work. In the loss, Stallings drove in a pair, while Morgan, Fortenberry and McNeill knocked in runs as well. Logan Moller pitched well, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing 2 runs on 4 hits.

Oak Mountain finished up the Buc Classic with an 8-6 loss to Moody on Saturday. Jasinski notched a double and a triple, driving in a run. Parkinson, Carter Kimbrell, Hart, Hughes and Dela Vega all drove in runs as well. McCord was 2-for-4 with a double, and John Romei threw 3 innings, allowing 2 runs.

Briarwood wrapped up the event with a 6-1 loss to Auburn. Souders tripled in the lone run, and Casen Heaps hit a double. Jackson Barnes threw 3 innings, allowing an unearned run on 3 hits.

Chelsea finished things up with a 7-2 defeat to Morton. Hughes and Fortenberry tallied the RBIs for the team.

SOFTBALL

The Chelsea softball team played last Friday, getting in two games in the Oxford tournament before rain washed out the action Saturday.

The Hornets fell to Plainview 8-4 in their first game. Baylor McCluney and Abby Hibbs led the team with 3 hits each, with Hibbs knocking in a run. Chelsea then took down Pleasant Grove 12-1 in a dominant showing. Kathryn Bryars led the Hornets by driving in 3 runs. Claire Purkey went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, while Julie Amacher also knocked in a pair of runs. McCluney was 2-for-3 with 3 runs scored, Morgan Brewer was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Amacher threw 5 innings of 1-run ball, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 5.

TRACK AND FIELD

Chelsea High School sent a few athletes to the Mobile Challenge of Champions last Saturday. Cady McPhail won as an individual, winning the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 15 seconds. The girls 4x800-meter relay team also won, running the race in 9:26. Mia Dunavant was sixth in the 800, Ty Cason was sixth in the 1-mile run and Jadlyn Debardlabon placed eighth in long jump.

Parker Campbell was also eighth in the 2-mile run.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.