HS sports recap: Hornets baseball wins tiebreaker, qualifies for playoffs

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’ Steven Shelton (6) pitches in a game against Florence during the Buccaneer Classic spring break tournament at the Hoover Met Complex on Friday, March 31, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team began a critical Class 7A, Area 6 series last Tuesday with an 8-3 win over Spain Park. Bryson Mormon and Jackson Morgan hit home runs to jumpstart the Hornets offense, while Paxton Stallings was the lone Chelsea hitter to tally multiple runs batted in. Stallings hit a pair of doubles and drove home 2 runs. Walker Thomas, Gannon Pharr and Aiden Craven all knocked in a run each. Chris McNeill was a catalyst as well, going 2-for-3 with a double. Logan Moller got the start and went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits, with 5 strikeouts. Brandon Ridderhoff finished things off by firing the final 2 1/3 inning in hitless fashion, only allowing an unearned run. For Spain Park, Jacob Tobias and Chapman Blevins each tallied an RBI, with Tobias, JR Thompson and Cole Edwards all registering doubles in the contest.

The Hewitt-Trussville baseball team began a key Class 7A, Area 6 series last Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Oak Mountain in nine innings. Grayson Pope earned the walk-off hit, bringing home a run on a well-executed bunt. Rob Wright also drove in a run for the Huskies. Will Argo threw all 9 innings for Hewitt, allowing a single run on 5 hits, with 7 strikeouts. For Oak Mountain, Nick McCord had a pair of hits and stolen bases. Matt Heiberger knocked in a run in addition to his stellar start on the mound, as he went 7 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits, striking out 9 batters.

Hewitt-Trussville finished off the sweep Thursday, beating Oak Mountain 9-5. Kurt Kizer and Grayson Pope sparked the Huskies offense, as both drove in 3 runs in the game. Brett Moseley knocked in a pair of runs, while Wright also drove in a run. TJ Chappell hit a triple and Jack Ollis doubled as well. Christian Helmers threw the complete game, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits in 7 innings of work. For Oak Mountain, Heiberger hit a solo homer, and Brooks Braswell and Boyd Dela Vega drove in runs as well. Alex Harrison hit a double and Kevin Jasinski tallied a pair of hits. Erik Oxford was solid in relief, allowing only an unearned run in 3 2/3 innings.

Spain Park notched a 10-4 win over Chelsea on Thursday to wrap up the area title. Matthew Widra tallied 3 hits, including a pair of doubles, drove in a run and stole a couple bases to spark the Jags. Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs, while throwing 2 relief innings and surrendering only an unearned run. Edwards, Tobias, Clay Spencer, Ryan Cole and Aiden Berke all notched RBIs as well. CJ Gross got the start, going 5 innings and allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits. For Chelsea, Cade Mims, Paxton Stallings and Craven all notched an RBI, while Cody Fortenberry registered a multi-hit game.

Briarwood completed a sweep in the first round of Class 6A playoffs Friday, beating Baldwin County 13-3 and 3-1. In the first game, the Lions got the bats going. Will Clark hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs to lead the offense. Jake Souders was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Sam Hoff had 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Brady Waugh tallied 4 hits and drove in a run, and Samuel Burr, Andrew McAdams and Parker Daniels knocked in a run as well. Casen Heaps finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs as well. Drake Meeks threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits with 6 strikeouts.

In the second game, the Lions finished off a 3-1 win despite the weather forcing a stoppage of the game in the sixth inning. Waugh hit a homer and drove in a couple runs, with Clark going 2-for-4 with a double as well. Jonathan Stevens threw 5 2/3 hitless innings, allowing a lone run with 6 strikeouts.

Chelsea picked up a 2-0 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday in an area tiebreaker game, as the Hornets earned a spot in the playoffs with the victory. Morgan and Cody Fortenberry each hit doubles and knocked in a run to lift the Chelsea offense. Kaden Heatherly got the start and threw 2 scoreless innings, striking out 6. Moller came on and fired 4 2/3 scoreless innings to seal the deal. Helmers, Kizer and Jack Ollis all finished with multiple hits for the Huskies. Colby Durden threw a good game, allowing only a hit and no runs over 5 innings.

Briarwood heads to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa for the second round of the Class 6A playoffs this week. A doubleheader is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday with an if-necessary third game set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Chelsea will begin the Class 7A playoffs at Bob Jones on Friday with a 5 p.m. doubleheader. If a third game is needed, that would be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team earned a 12-2 area win over Oak Mountain last Monday. For the Jags, Ella Reed had a big game at the plate and in the circle. She tallied 4 hits, including a double and a run batted in. She also threw 6 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits, finishing with 10 strikeouts. Kenley Holmes and Blakley Watts each knocked in a pair of runs as well.

Oak Mountain posted a 3-0 shutout over Sumiton Christian on Tuesday. Emma Hawkins led the way offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Kelsey Crain was strong in the circle, as she pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just 5 hits and striking out 5 over her 7 innings.

Chelsea suffered a 12-6 loss to Leeds on Tuesday, as the Hornets honored their seniors. Morgan Brewer hit a home run and drove in 3 runs on the night, while Abby Hibbs went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Maia Harris was solid in the circle, going 4 innings and allowing 3 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits.

Briarwood earned a thrilling 9-6 win over Jemison on Tuesday, picking up the win in 8 innings. Ashley Heinemann led the Lions offense, hitting a pair of solo home runs. Kate Atkinson had a big game, going 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and 2 RBIs. Larson Cummings hit a solo homer and Callie Mann went for 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Zora Willingham threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the Lions, allowing just a pair of hits.

Hewitt-Trussville picked up an area win with a 13-1 win over Oak Mountain on Wednesday. The Huskies hit five home runs in the contest, with AhKeela Honeycutt, Faggard, Lexie Kelly, Dorsett and Chaney Peters all going deep. Phillips threw another gem, allowing an unearned run on 2 hits in 5 innings of work, with 7 strikeouts.

Hewitt-Trussville grabbed another area win Thursday, toppling Chelsea 5-3. Peters and Kelly each registered a pair of hits, combining to drive in 3 runs. Zaylen Tucker swiped 3 bases, while Kate Hicks pitched 6 strong innings in relief, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits with 5 strikeouts. For Chelsea, Kathryn Bryars hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs. Claire Purkey threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing only an unearned run on 5 hits.

Oak Mountain played in the Hoover Classic over the weekend. The Eagles began play on Friday with a 7-7 tie with Wetumpka. For the Eagles, Emily Mackin was 4-for-4 with an RBI in the game. Oak Mountain then played Brooks tough, losing 5-4. Hawkins was stellar, going 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs in the game.

Oak Mountain began the day Saturday with a 6-5 win over Mortimer Jordan. Elizabeth Zaleski earned the walk-off hit to lift the Eagles to the victory. Hawkins had another strong game, going 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Sheridan Andrews hit a double and drove in a pair of runs. Crain threw 6 innings, allowing 5 runs.

The Eagles capped off the tournament with a 10-4 win over Ardmore. Emma McGregor hit a triple and knocked in a pair of runs. Zaleski hit a double and knocked in a pair of runs as well. Andrews racked up 3 hits and 3 RBIs, while Carolyn Graham posted 2 RBIs as well. Crain fired 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

SOCCER

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain boys soccer teams returned to the field last Monday, picking up wins. Chelsea took down Pinson Valley 7-0 and Oak Mountain took care of James Clemens 3-1.

On Tuesday, Briarwood’s girls earned an impressive win over Oak Mountain, 3-2. Chelsea’s boys fell to Pelham 3-0 and Chelsea’s girls finished in a 1-1 draw with Madison Academy as well.

On Thursday, Briarwood’s boys defeated McAdory. Chelsea’s boys and girls earned wins over Westminster-Oak Mountain, with the boys winning 2-0 and the girls edging out the Knights 3-2. Oak Mountain’s girls picked up a 4-0 shutout win over Catholic-Montgomery as well.

On Friday, the Oak Mountain girls took down Montgomery Academy 3-2, Oak Mountain’s boys took down Thompson 2-0 and Briarwood’s girls fell to Spain Park 3-2.

Briarwood’s girls begin the Class 6A playoffs with a home game against Hueytown this Friday at 5:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain outdoor track and field teams competed in the Shelby County Championships at Briarwood last Wednesday.

For Briarwood, Emma Kerley won the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 10 inches. Ava Doss won the long jump by reaching 16-1.25. Sallie Montgomery was the top performer in triple jump, reaching 34-10.5.

Bela Doss was third in the 800 and second in the 1,600, Mary Grace Parker was second in the 3,200, Livi Reebals was third in the 100-meter hurdles, Reese Rasmussen was second in the 300 hurdles, the 4x100-meter relay team was third, Ansley Murphy finished third in high jump, Kerley was third in long jump and second in triple jump, Blakeley Margene finished third in pole vault and Caroline Andrews was second, as plenty of girls reached the podium.

Cady McPhail won a few events for Chelsea, taking the top prize in the 800 (2:16), 1,600 (5:04) and 3,200 (11:39). Lily Rigor won the 300 hurdles in 44.99 seconds, the girls 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams all won, Jadlyn Debardlabon was the winner in long jump at 17 feet, 5 inches, and Alana McCulla won pole vault by clearing 9-6.

Parker Campbell won the 1,600 in 4:32 and Gabe Pendley was victorious in javelin, throwing it 161-6.

Other girls reaching the podium were Debardlabon (third in 100 and third in 200), Addison Foster (third in 400), Ty Cason (second in 800 and third in 1,600) and Rigor (second in 100 hurdles).

For the boys, Campbell was second in the 800, Alex Redd was second in the 110 and 300 hurdles, the 4x400 relay was third and Jackson Laughlin was second in the discus and third in javelin.

Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain will compete in the section meets later this week at Hewitt-Trussville.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.