HS sports recap: Track and field teams shine at sectionals

× Expand Photo by Richard Force. Hewitt-Trussville’s Nathan Thomas, Oak Mountain’s Devan Moss and Vestavia Hills’ Chase Webb compete in the 100-meter dash finals during the AHSAA Class 7A Section 3 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Photo by Richard Force.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team fell to Bob Jones in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs last week. The two teams split a pair of games Friday, before Bob Jones won a decisive third game Saturday.

In the first game, Bob Jones picked up a 5-2 win. Jackson Morgan hit a solo home run, while Brandon Ridderhoff threw 2 innings, allowing a run on a pair of hits.

Chelsea rallied to win the second game of the day 5-3 to even the series. Morgan hit a pair of homers in the game, driving in 3 runs. Chris McNeill hit 2 doubles and scored 3 runs. Paxton Stallings hit a double and Walker Thomas drove in a run as well. Logan Moller got the start and pitched well, going 6 innings and allowing 3 runs on 4 hits, with 7 strikeouts.

Bob Jones ran away with a 10-2 win Saturday to take the series. Morgan hit his fourth homer of the series in the game, while Aiden Hughes knocked in the Hornets’ other run. Grant Hill threw 2 2/3 innings for the Hornets, allowing a run on 3 hits.

Briarwood also fell in a three-game series, as Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa knocked off the Lions in the second round of the 6A playoffs.

Hillcrest won the first game of the series Friday, winning 10-9 in eight innings. Jake Souders had a huge game for Briarwood, going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and 5 RBIs. Brady Waugh was 2-for-4 with a double and 3 runs scored. Samuel Burr, Andrew McAdams, Casen Heaps and Jackson Barnes all knocked in a run each as well. Drake Meeks fired 5 1/3 innings, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 7 hits, with 6 strikeouts.

The Lions ran away with an 11-3 win in the second game Friday. Souders was productive yet again, hitting a double and a homer and driving in 3 runs. McAdams went 2-for-4 with a homer and a couple RBIs. Casen Heaps was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in as well. Waugh hit a double, while Will Clark and Jackson Adams knocked in a run each. Jonathan Stevens got the start and went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs and striking out 9. Burr gave up a run in 2 innings in relief.

Briarwood fell to Hillcrest 4-3 in the third game Saturday. Waugh, Casen Heaps and Burr all knocked in a run each. Brayden Heaps got the start and pitched well, going 6 innings and allowing 4 runs (2 earned) on 8 hits, with 5 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Oak Mountain softball team took to a college field last Monday, as the Eagles played Pike Road at the University of Montevallo. Pike Road beat the Eagles 8-4. Emily Mackin registered a pair of hits for Oak Mountain, driving in a run.

Briarwood earned an 8-3 win over West Blocton in the regular season finale on Monday. Larson Cummings had a stellar game both at the plate and in the circle. She hit a triple and drove in a team-high 3 runs. She also threw the complete game, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 7 hits in 7 innings.

Oak Mountain fell to Gardendale 12-2 on Tuesday. Sheridan Andrews went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, driving in both Eagles runs. Mackin and Elizabeth Zaleski were both 3-for-3 in the game as well.

Chelsea celebrated earned a 13-7 win over Chilton County on Tuesday in the Hornets’ final home game. Several Chelsea hitters had impressive performances. Kathryn Bryars was 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI, while Baylor McCluney went 4-for-5 with a triple and an RBI. Hardy Erwin was 3-for-3, hitting a pair of doubles and driving in 2 runs. Sydney Carroll also registered 3 hits, with a double, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored as well. Abby Hibbs posted a pair of hits and drove in a run. Julie Amacher threw 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) and 5 hits.

Vestavia Hills blew past Oak Mountain 10-0 on Thursday. Kayla Franklin hit a double and a homer, driving in 4 runs. Laura Faith Beard also homered, knocking in a couple runs. EJ Bragan hit a pair of doubles and had an RBI. Reese Johnson had another strong game, going 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Miah Simmons threw 4 hitless and scoreless innings as well. For Oak Mountain, Marian Cummings threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits.

Mountain Brook notched a 5-0 shutout of Chelsea on Thursday. Annie Gregory hit a homer to bolster the Spartans offense. Pitts threw the complete game shutout, allowing only 4 hits in 7 innings. For Chelsea, Sydney Carroll threw 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits.

Oak Mountain played in the Hokes Bluff Tournament on Saturday, winning two of the three games it played.

The Eagles began the day with a 12-0 win over Hokes Bluff. Alea Rye and Carolyn Graham each hit home runs in the game, combining to knock in 5 runs. Zaleski finished with 3 RBIs and Lauren Schuessler drove in a pair. Kelsey Crain threw 4 innings of shutout ball, allowing a hit with 6 strikeouts.

Oak Mountain then defeated Glencoe 15-3. Graham led the offense by hitting a triple and driving in 3 runs. Rye was 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Brooke Monosky hit a double and knocked in a pair. Sheridan Andrews was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, and Emma Hawkins was 3-for-3 with a double of her own. Anna DuBose was also 2-for-2 with an RBI. Crain threw 3 innings, allowing an unearned run on 3 hits.

The Eagles fell to Piedmont 4-2 to finish off the day. Zaleski went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the way. Savannah Smith hit a homer and threw 5 innings for Piedmont. Summer Goss and Cacey Brothers each went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.

Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain will play in area tournaments this week.

SOCCER

Several local soccer teams finished off the regular season last Tuesday. The Oak Mountain boys and girls posted victories over Auburn, with the boys winning 2-1 and the girls claiming a 1-0 win with a late goal. Chelsea’s boys defeated Spain Park 2-1, while the girls fell to the Jags 5-2.

Briarwood’s girls defeated Hueytown 11-0 on Friday in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Briarwood’s girls host Indian Springs on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the second round of the 6A playoffs. Chelsea’s boys and both Oak Mountain teams play in the first round of the 7A playoffs this week.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood outdoor track and field team competed in the Class 6A, Section 2 meet last weekend at Hewitt-Trussville, with the girls team finishing second and the Lions qualifying 22 athletes for the state meet.

Anna Reid Frost notched a personal record in the shot put, reaching 34 feet, 3 inches on her toss to win the event.

Bela Doss finished second in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800, Livi Reebals was third in the 100- and 300-meter hurdle events, Sallie Montgomery was second in triple jump and Ansley Murphy was second in pole vault. The girls 4x400- and 4x800-meter relay teams also finished second.

The boys 4x800 relay team reached the podium by placing third as well.

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet at Hewitt-Trussville.

For Chelsea, Cady McPhail won three events. She took the 800 in 2:12, won the 1,600 in 5:09 and claimed the 3,200 title in 11:30. Lily Rigor won the 300-meter hurdles in 44.63 seconds as well. Jadlyn Debardlabon won the long jump competition with a jump of 18-5.5. Alana McCulla won the pole vault by clearing 10-6.

Ty Cason finished second in the 1,600, Rigor was third in the 100 hurdles and the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams were third.

On the boys side, Parker Campbell won the 3,200 in 9:30. Brandon Sims finished third in the long jump as well.

For Oak Mountain, Devan Moss won the 100 in 10.85 seconds.

John Shoemaker reached the podium with a third-place finish in the 3,200. Tre Thomas was second in high jump and triple jump as well. The boys 4x800 relay team was second and the 4x100 team was third.

The state meet is this weekend in Gulf Shores.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.