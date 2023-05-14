HS sports recap: 3 soccer teams play in semifinals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

SOCCER

The Briarwood girls soccer team, along with the Oak Mountain boys and girls, played in the state finals in Huntsville last week. All three teams reached the semifinals, where they were defeated.

Briarwood’s fantastic season ended Thursday afternoon in a 2-1 loss to Montgomery Academy, as the Eagles won in penalty kicks in the Class 6A semifinals. Each team scored a goal in regulation, as Briarwood’s Taylor Leib scored the game’s first goal in the 52nd minute. Montgomery Academy tied the game seven minutes later, and the score remained that way through the remainder of regulation and a pair of overtime periods. Briarwood’s first two penalty kicks were stopped and Montgomery Academy converted enough to take the win.

Oak Mountain’s girls suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Sparkman in the 7A semifinals. Sparkman’s Chelsea Curtis scored 10 minutes into the second half to convert the game’s only goal.

Oak Mountain’s boys took a 1-0 loss to the Huntsville in the semifinals as well. Huntsville’s Caleb Alldredge scored in the 16th minute, notching the game’s only goal. Oak Mountain outshot the Panthers 15-2 in the game, but the three on goal were turned away by the Huntsville goalkeeper.

GOLF

Oak Mountain’s Will Greene competed as an individual at the Class 7A, North Sub-State Tournament last Monday at Timberline Golf Course in Calera. Spain Park and Vestavia Hills tied for the win, both advancing to the state tournament this week in Auburn.

Green shot a round of 73 to finish tied for fifth overall.

Briarwood’s finished fourth in the 6A South Sub-State tournament Tuesday, posting a score of 311. UMS-Wright won with a 290, while Northridge was second at 295. Sam Burns led Briarwood with a round of 74, tied for 10th overall.

