HS sports recap: Lions volleyball wins 2

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Briarwood’s Stella Helms (5) spikes the ball at the net during the Juanita Boddie volleyball tournament at the Finley Center on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in local high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The Chelsea football team fell to Thompson 48-3 last Friday night. Click here for the game story.

Oak Mountain suffered a brutal 34-31 loss to Tuscaloosa County, as the Wildcats scored on the final play to win. Click here for the recap.

This week, Briarwood is back in action, as the Lions head to Oak Mountain in a non-region game. Chelsea is also in non-region action, hosting Pelham.

VOLLEYBALL

Last week, the Briarwood volleyball team beat Shades Valley 3-0 on Tuesday and followed that up with a 3-0 win at Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday.

This week, the Lions host Pelham on Tuesday, travel to John Carroll on Thursday and play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

Last Tuesday, Chelsea split a tri-match, beating John Carroll and falling to Northridge. The Hornets defeated Pelham in an area match Thursday.

Stat leaders for the week:

Lauren Buchanan: 27 kills, 4 blocks, 16 digs

Madison Moore: 3 aces, 45 assists, 17 digs, 4 blocks

Chelsea is now 21-6 on the season. This week, the Hornets play at Spain Park on Tuesday in a big area match, host Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday in another area match and play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

In Oak Mountain’s lone match last week, the Eagles fell to area foe Spain Park. In that match, Ella Pierce had 7 kills, Lauren Schuessler had 6 kills, 11 assists and 4 digs, and Makayla Ragland finished with 10 digs, 2 assists, 2 aces and 1.94 passing average.

The Eagles are now 12-11 on the season. This week, the Eagles travel to Hewitt-Trussville for an area match Tuesday, host Daphne and Helena in a Thursday tri-match and play in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood cross-country team traveled to Huntsville over the weekend to compete in the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Park. Both teams had strong performances, featuring a pair of top-10 finishers. Mary Grace Parker finished second in her race, posting a 19:28 5k. Bela Doss finished 9th. Brandon Dixon was second in his race, crossing the line in 17:14. Ford Thornton placed sixth as well.

Chelsea also raced at the Southern Showcase, with the girls team leading the charge. Cady McPhail, a recent Auburn commit, finished 10th in her race with a time of 18:28. Mia Dunavant continued her promising start with a 27th-place finish.

Oak Mountain hosted the Oak Mountain Invitational on Saturday at Heardmont Park. The Eagles had several strong performances from the boys and girls. In the A race, Lauren Cole led the girls squad with a finish of sixth, in a time of 20:47. Faith Scardino was eighth, Catarina Williams finished 10th, Katie Wright was 17th and Brighton Bell was 19th.

Matthew Womack paced the boys team, running in 16:51 for a fourth-place run. John Shoemaker finished ninth, Tripp Corrie placed 15th and Bennett Phillips finished 17th.

