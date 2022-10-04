HS sports recap: Volleyball season nearing postseason

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Photo by Erin Nelson Briarwood’s Lindsey Weigent (4) spikes the ball at the net in a match against Helena at Briarwood Christian School on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

FOOTBALL

Last week, the Briarwood football team suffered a region loss to Helena. Click here for the story of the game.

Chelsea was knocked off by Vestavia Hills, as the Rebels got off to a fast start and never relented. Click here for the recap.

Oak Mountain was shut out by Hoover. Here is the story of that one.

This week, Oak Mountain travels to Thompson on Thursday for a region contest. Chelsea is at home Friday against Spain Park, while Briarwood also hosts Calera.

VOLLEYBALL

The Oak Mountain volleyball team lost its only match last week, falling to Class 7A, Area 6 foe Chelsea on Tuesday. Abby O’Dell led the Eagles offense with a .250 hitting percentage in the match. As a team, Oak Mountain posted 10 aces in the match.

Oak Mountain is now 18-14 on the season. This week, the Eagles hosted Hewitt-Trussville on Monday, host Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, travel to Spain Park on Thursday and play in Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

Last week, Briarwood lost to Helena 3-1 on Tuesday before sweeping a tri-match with Gardendale and Clay-Chalkville on Thursday. On Saturday, the Lions fell to Geraldine and Brewer in the Priceville Tournament.

This week, the Lions hosted Helena on Monday and play a tri-match with Corner and Westminster-Oak Mountain on Tuesday.

Chelsea picked up wins over Calera and Oak Mountain last week to go 2-0 for the week.

Stat leaders from the week:

Emma Pohlmann: 5 aces, 26 kills, hit .389, 26 digs

Lauren Buchanan: 3 aces, 21 kills, hit .366, 11 digs

Madison Moore: 4 aces, 33 assists, 7 digs

Chelsea is now 26-10 on the season. This week, the Hornets travel to Homewood on Tuesday and host Vestavia Hills on Thursday, before playing in Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain cross-country teams sent several athletes to the Jesse Owens Classic over the weekend. The event is held at Oakville Indian Mounds Park, which is where the state meet will be contested next month.

Briarwood had a team of runners to race in the boys and girls silver features. Mary Grace Parker led the girls team with a fifth-place finish, running the 5k in a time of 19:06. Bela Doss also notched a finish of 10th, while Luci Williams finished 28th. Leading the boys team was Brandon Dixon, who finished 18th in 16:39. Ford Thornton also placed 35th overall.

Chelsea’s girls ran in the gold race and performed well. Cady McPhail was seventh overall, with a time of 18:02. Mia Dunavant continued her strong season as well, finishing 16th. Ty Cason was 23rd and Juliette Edwards was 37th for the Hornets.

Oak Mountain also participated in the gold races. Lauren Cole and Faith Scardino led the girls team, posting finishes of 59th and 60th, both running in the 19:44 time. Matthew Womack led the boys team with a time of 16:08, while John Shoemaker also finished in the top 100.

Want to see something else mentioned? Feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.