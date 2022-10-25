HS sports recap: Eagles, Hornets finish season

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Spain Park vs. Oak Mountain Football Oak Mountain and Spain Park wait for the snap during a game between the Spain Park Jaguar and Oak Mountain Eagles at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover, AL on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo by Richard Force

Here's a look back at the last week in Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school sports.

FOOTBALL

The local football teams capped off region play last Friday.

Briarwood suffered a loss at Homewood. Click here for the story of the game.

Chelsea fell to Hewitt-Trussville, as the Hornets concluded regular season play. Click here for the recap.

Oak Mountain capped the season on a high note, knocking off Spain Park 9-3. Click here for the story of the Eagles’ win.

This week, Briarwood hosts Fairhope on Friday night in the season finale.

VOLLEYBALL

The Briarwood and Oak Mountain volleyball teams advanced to the regional tournaments, with both teams falling in the opening round of action.

Briarwood suffered a 3-2 loss to Pike Road in the first round of the Class 6A South Regional on Wednesday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

Oak Mountain was defeated 3-0 by Huntsville on Thursday in the 7A North Regional in Huntsville.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Oak Mountain cross-country team competed in the Scottsboro Last Chance Invitational last Thursday. The Eagles placed three runners in the top 10 of their varsity races. Lauren Cole finished fourth in the girls race, posting a time of 19:21 to lead the way. Faith Scardino was eighth with a time of 19:46.

For the boys, Matthew Womack finished 10th in 15:52.

Catarina Williams placed 13th in the girls race and John Shoemaker finished 17th in the boys race as well.

