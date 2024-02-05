Lions, Hornets, Eagles impress at state indoor

× 1 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook and Briarwood compete in the boys 4x400-meter relay during the Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Briarwood’s Ansley Murphy competes in the girls pole vault event during the AHSAA Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Briarwood’s Ansley Murphy competes in the girls pole vault event during the AHSAA Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mountain Brook’s Lea McCauley, left, Briarwood’s Livi Reebals and Mountain Brook’s Anne Lawson Finch compete in the girl 60-meter hurdles during the AHSAA Class 6A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Chelsea’s Ty Cason leads the pack during the girls 1,600-meter run, followed by Spain Park’s Delaney Vickers, during the AHSAA Class 5A-7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Oak Mountain’s Lauren Cole crosses the finish line in second place in the girls 1,600-meter run during the AHSAA Class 5A-7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 7 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Delaney Vickers hugs Oak Mountain’s Lauren Cole after Cole placed second, followed by Vickers, in the girls 1,600-meter run during the AHSAA Class 5A-7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 8 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Oak Mountain’s Lauren Cole smiles as she eyes the finish line in the girls 1,600-meter run during the AHSAA Class 5A-7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 9 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Chelsea’s Ty Cason approaches the finish line in first place in the girl 1,600-meter run during the AHSAA Class 5A-7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 10 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Oak Mountain competes in the boys 4x400-meter relay during the AHSAA Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 11 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Oak Mountain competes in the boys 4x400-meter relay during the AHSAA Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 12 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Oak Mountain competes in the boys 4x400-meter relay during the AHSAA Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 13 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Oak Mountain competes in the boys 4x400-meter relay during the AHSAA Class 7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 14 of 14 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Chelsea’s Brandon Sims competes in the boys long jump event during the AHSAA Class 5A-7A state indoor track and field meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

The Briarwood, Chelsea and Oak Mountain high school indoor track and field teams put forth strong showings at the state meet last weekend.

Briarwood’s girls finished fifth in Class 6A competition, while Oak Mountain and Chelsea’s boys and girls found themselves in the top 10 at day’s end.

On the 6A side, Northridge won the boys and Mountain Brook won the girls competitions. In 7A, Hoover swept boys and girls titles for the third straight year.

For Briarwood, Ansley Murphy reached the podium by finishing second in pole vault. Murphy is the school record holder in the event and cleared 11 feet at state. She was joined on the podium by the 4x800-meter relay team of Mary Grace Parker, Lena Anne Parker, Luci Williams and Bela Doss, as the team placed third with a time of 10 minutes, 9 seconds.

Doss finished fifth in the 800 and seventh in the 1,600 to add to a strong day. Allie Hale finished sixth in the 3,200. Livi Reebals posted a personal best time of 9.73 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles to finish seventh. Anna Reid Frost and Ava Doss also competed as individuals. The 4x200 relay team of Frost, Reebals, Lynley Newdome and Kristen Wolfe broke the school record with a 1:49.

For Chelsea’s boys, Eryk Brown reached the podium with a third-place finish in the 60-meter dash, with a time of 6.94 seconds. The 4x200 relay team also finished third overall. Parker Campbell was fourth in the 3,200 and Brandon Sims was fourth in the long jump. Sims was also seventh in the 60, Hudson Williams was eighth in the 3,200, Wyatt Irvin was eighth in pole vault and the 4x400 team was sixth.

On the girls side, Ty Cason won the 1,600 with a personal best time of 4:58. The 4x800 team finished second and the 4x400 team was third to also reach the podium. Mia Dunavant had a strong fourth place in the 800, while Alana McCulla was fourth in pole vault.

Juliette Edwards was eighth in the 3,200 to gain a point for the team.

Owen Key, Connor Burley, Conner Campbell, Drew Cheslock, Raymond Bridgeman, Addison Foster, Emma Raines McGough and Tamarah Rice competed individually as well.

For Oak Mountain’s boys, John Shoemaker had a standout day, posting a pair of podium finishes. He was second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600. Cooper Jeffcoat and Bennett Phillips ran personal bests in the 800, with Jeffcoat finishing third and Phillips finishing sixth. The 4x400 and 4x800 teams also finished fourth.

The girls 4x800 relay team took home the top prize, winning in 9:35. Lauren Cole also took home some hardware, finishing second in the 1,600 with a personal best of 5:04.

Samantha Bennett was seventh in the 60, Catarina Williams was fifth in the 800 and sixth in the 1,600, Samiah Jones was sixth in long jump and seventh in triple jump, and the 4x400 team was sixth to also gain points for the team.

Luke Marvin, Whitt Kilgore, Corrin Hammett, Sean Ray, Adelaide McKeown, Sara Cothran, Savannah Clausell and Harper Richey also competed in individual events.