Inverness Disc Golf Course hosts Magic City Mega Bowl

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Fielding

2024 marked the 10th anniversary of the Magic City Mega Bowl, central Alabama's largest disc golf tournament.

The tournament is played at several disc golf courses in the metro area including Trussville and Gardendale, but the crown jewel of the competition is held at Inverness Disc Golf Course. The Inverness course, located off of Inverness Parkway, is played entirely through tightly wooded holes and can be a challenge for even the most experienced disc golfers.

This is the largest disc (frisbee) golf tournament of the year in central Alabama and is played over three days at courses around the metro area. Over 350 disc golfers (amateurs and pros) competed in the event, ranging from ages 10 to 70's.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Fielding

The Mega Bowl is a three round tournament, with one round being played each day Friday, Saturday and Sunday at a different course. Competitors played in various amateur and professional divisions and nearly half travelled from out of state into Birmingham to play the tournament.