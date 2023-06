Local athletes recognized for strong seasons

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain’s Kierson McDonald (17) dribbles the ball downfield guarded by Auburn’s Lulabelle Hammer (14) in a game at Oak Mountain High School on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood’s Taylor Leib (10) dribbles the ball downfield guarded by Helena’s Stephanie Hall (20) in a match at Briarwood Christian School on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea’s Brock Marlow (1) blocks a shot at the goal in a match at Oak Mountain High School on Friday, March 24, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Several local high school student-athletes have received accolades and been honored for accomplishments during the 2022-23 school year.

North-South All-Stars

Golf

Emma Fortier, Spain Park

William Sauceda, Spain Park

Luke Ballintine, Spain Park

Tennis

Sage Sovic, Spain Park

Softball

Maggie Daniel, Spain Park

Ella Ussery, Spain Park

Soccer

Tatum Ahlemeyer, Spain Park

Erin Gilbert, Briarwood

Anna Nettuno, Chelsea

Avery Smith, Oak Mountain

Brock Marlow, Chelsea

Om Shrestha, Oak Mountain

All-state softball

Maggie Daniel, Spain Park: First team Class 7A

Emma Hawkins, Oak Mountain: First team Class 7A

Katie Flannery, Spain Park: First team Class 7A

Ella Reed, Spain Park: Second team Class 7A

All-state baseball

CJ Gross, Spain Park: First team Class 7A

Cole Edwards, Spain Park: First team Class 7A

Matthew Widra, Spain Park: First team Class 7A

Matthew Heiberger, Oak Mountain: Second team Class 7A

Brady Waugh, Briarwood: Second team Class 6A

All-state and all-metro soccer

Girls

Abigail Hoaglund, Briarwood: First team all-state, first team Class 6A second team all-metro

Kierson McDonald, Oak Mountain: First team all-state, first team Class 7A, co-captain and first team all-metro

Taylor Leib, Briawrood: First team all-state, first team Class 6A, first team all-metro

Tatum Ahlemeyer, Spain Park: First team all-state, first team Class 7A, co-captain and first team all-metro

Avery Smith, Oak Mountain: First team all-state, first team Class 7A, first team all-metro

Hannah Garrett, Chelsea: First team all-state, first team Class 7A, first team all-metro

Piper Eighmy, Briarwood: Second team all-state, first team Class 6A, second team all-metro

Emily White, Westminster-Oak Mountain: First team Class 1A-3A, first team all-metro

Bella Naish, Westminster-Oak Mountain: First team Class 1A-3A

Maddie Davis, Spain Park: First team all-metro

Reese Oldfield, Spain Park: First team all-metro

Kate Murray, Oak Mountain: Second team all-metro

Abbie Johns, Chelsea: Second team all-metro

Addy Soehn, Spain Park: Second team all-metro

Erika Patrick, Oak Mountain: Second team all-metro

Isabelle Willis, Chelsea: Second team all-metro

Raegan Whitaker, Oak Mountain: Second team all-metro

Auryn Tillette, Spain Park: Honorable mention all-metro

Bradford Latta, Briarwood: Honorable mention all-metro

Danielle Burge, Chelsea: Honorable mention all-metro

Vale Richie, Westminster-Oak Mountain: First team all-metro

Laura Cavan Smith, Westminster-Oak Mountain: Second team all-metro

Jenny Grant, Westminster-Oak Mountain: Honorable mention all-metro

Boys