Lofty goals await local teams

Oftentimes, the high school volleyball season can fly under the radar because it happens at the same time as football in Alabama.

But the season is officially underway, with local high school teams Spain Park, Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Briarwood gearing up for what they hope to be a successful 2022 campaign.

Jags look to reach potential

The 2021 season ended in magical fashion for the Spain Park High School volleyball program. The team earned its first Class 7A state championship, but it’s time to turn the page.

“You have to reset, and you’ve got to prove you’re where you need to be,” Spain Park coach Kellye Bowen said. “Obviously, you have a target on your back, but you still have to prove yourself every day. Nothing is ever given. It’s a new year, a new team and new personalities.”

This year’s team has eight seniors, all of whom play a significant role for the Jags. Lilly Johnson, Brooklyn Allison and Emily Breazeale each made the all-tournament team at last year’s state tournament. Johnson will be a starting setter for the third consecutive year. Allison has emerged as one of the top liberos in the state. Breazeale is a dominant outside hitter.

Haley Thompson will be a primary setter. Nora Dawson plays on the right side, while Macie Thompson and McKinney Shea play in the middle. Ashley Fowler plays on the back row as a defensive specialist.

There are some younger players ready to make a name for themselves as well. Reagan Gilbert is a sophomore who can play on the right side or outside, Megan Ingersoll is a freshman hitter, Alexa Benda is a sophomore middle, and Grace Devlin is a sophomore defensive specialist.

Spain Park plays its typical stout schedule this fall. Aside from playing in Area 6 with Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Hewitt-Trussville, the Jags will face Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Hoover and others. The Jags will also host the Heff Strong Tournament on Sept. 23-24 at the Finley Center.

Experienced Eagles have needed tools

The Oak Mountain High School volleyball team no longer has the available crutch of being too youthful or inexperienced.

The Eagles are a veteran group this fall, eager to make some noise in Class 7A, Area 6. To begin the season, Oak Mountain’s varsity roster featured four seniors, nine juniors and a sophomore.

“They’re ready to go,” Oak Mountain head coach Grace Burgess said.

Burgess said she feels great about where the Eagles stand at each position, and believes her four seniors are the “best role models in our school.”

“They’re high character kids and high academic kids,” she said.

Makayla Ragland, a senior, will hold down the libero spot, while fellow Abby O’Dell is a strong middle blocker. Lauren Schuessler is now a junior and is making the transition to setter, after playing as an outside hitter last fall. Mabrey Whitehead and Ava Heath are junior outside hitters who will provide plenty of offense this season.

Oak Mountain will compete in Area 6 against the defending state champs, Spain Park, Chelsea and Hewitt-Trussville. The Eagles also face the likes of Hoover, John Carroll, Vestavia Hills and Pelham, while also competing in six high-level tournaments.

Hornets ready for 7A move

Not many teams are as equipped as the Chelsea High School volleyball team for a move up from Class 6A to 7A.

For starters, the Hornets have been in a monstrous 6A area the last two years, which featured Mountain Brook and Homewood, two of the top teams in the class. Chelsea also has a stacked roster capable of making a run in any classification this fall.

“We have a ton of talent, and I think we’ve got a good shot to make a great run, even though we just now are stepping into 7A,” Chelsea head coach Jamie Gill said.

Gill is in the second season of her second tenure as Chelsea coach, and feels confident in the program’s direction after a “transitional year” in 2021.

“I’m more excited this year because I know them and they know me, and we’ve created a strong bond,” she said.

Most of the attention centers on the Hornets’ set of dominant outside hitters, senior Emma Pohlmann and sophomore Lauren Buchanan. Pohlmann is a recent University of North Florida commit, while Buchanan is already receiving looks from major colleges.

The Hornets have five seniors this year, including Pohlmann. Dani Sulenski played a big role in the middle last year, Madison Moore is one of Chelsea’s two main setters, and Ava Morris and Sydney Laye play on the right side.

Reagan Sartin and Ava LaBreche will compete for the primary libero position, Kaleigh Hall is a tall middle who is improving daily, MK Dojonvic and Cara Belcher are setters, and Carsyn Polk plays on the right side as well.

Chelsea has also added Cathy Loggins as a varsity assistant coach, who recently moved to Alabama after coaching in Texas.

The Hornets will compete against Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville in Area 6.

Lions have big goals

Luann Causey is no stranger to the Briarwood Christian School volleyball program, but she is taking over as head coach for the first time this season.

She is not easing into her tenure leading the Lions, challenging her team over the summer to early morning workouts and tough competition in the local summer league.

“Those are the kind of things we’re going to have to do to go against the teams we’re playing,” Causey said. “I’m really proud of the way they’ve handled that.”

Jolee Giadrosich and Stella Helms accompanied Causey and assistant coach Carly Cline to a preseason media event, and echoed their coach’s comments. They said the summer was challenging, but the team has gotten better and grown together.

Giadrosich and Helms are two of the Lions’ leaders this season, leading a group with six seniors and one that will face the likes of John Carroll, Pelham and Helena in Class 6A, Area 9.

“A lot of these girls have a lot of leadership potential,” Cline said. “They’re all very coachable, which is going to help.”

Outside of area play, Briarwood will play the likes of Northridge, Chelsea, Thompson and Homewood, along with playing in several top tournaments.

“They’ve bought in to hard work, to leading and to building the legacy of the program,” Causey said.