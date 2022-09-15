Motoamerica returns to Barber Motorsports Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Barber Motorsports Park

The MotoAmerica Championship Series returns to Barber Motorsports Park Sept. 22-24.

The event will feature the country’s top motorcycle road racers across seven classes of racing. The weekend-long event kicks off with qualifiers on Friday followed by two full days of nonstop racing action on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can come cheer on the professional racers, put themselves in the middle of the action via the open paddock, enjoy autograph sessions, kids zones, camping and more.

Three-day general admission tickets are available for $80, with two-day general admission for $70 and Friday only admission for $25. Saturday and Sunday only admission is $60 per day. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult. Active military and veterans receive a discount with valid military ID. Motorcycle parking is free. RV and tent packages are available for those who want to stay overnight at the track.

Gates open at 8 a.m. for all ticket purchasers and sales and check-in will close at 6 p.m. daily.

Barber Motorsports Park is located at 6040 Barber Motorsports Pkwy., Leeds. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit motoamerica.com/tickets.