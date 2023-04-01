Next level: National Signing Day

The four high schools in the 280 Living coverage area are sending several student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level. Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high schools recognized many of these athletes in spring ceremonies.

Here is a list of the athletes recognized in the spring:

Briarwood

Charlie Ray: Covenant College, soccer

Matthis Leib: Clemson University, soccer

Miles Gilbert: Belhaven University, basketball

Harrison Clemmer: Auburn, football

Andrew McAdams: Berry College, baseball

Casen Heaps: Wallace State Community College, baseball

Brady Waugh: Shelton State Community College baseball

Aidan Punch: Hobart and William Smith Colleges, football

Taylor Smith: LaGrange College, basketball

Chelsea

Cody Fortenberry: Birmingham-Southern College, football

Leighton Garrard: Birmingham-Southern College, football

Kaden Heatherly: University of Montevallo, baseball

Jackson Morgan: Gadsden State Community College, baseball

Chris McNeill: Gadsden State Community College, baseball

Walker Thomas: Gadsden State Community College, baseball

Steven Shelton: Marion Military Institute, baseball

Brandon Ridderhoff: Wartburg College, baseball

Madison Moore: University of Mobile, volleyball

Emma Pohlmann: University of North Florida, volleyball

Sophia Brown: East Georgia State College, basketball

Hannah Garrett: University of West Georgia, soccer

Abbie Johns: Sewanee: The University of the South, soccer

Danielle Burge: Birmingham-Southern College, soccer

Lucy Allen: University of Mobile, soccer

Isaac Tindall: University of West Alabama, soccer

Catherine Burnett: Birmingham-Southern College, tennis

Kalob Johnstone: Bellarmine University, wrestling

Collin Burroughs: University of Montevallo, wrestling

Sean Brewer: Enterprise State Community College, golf

Hardy Erwin: Central Alabama Community College, softball

Morgan Brewer: Central Alabama Community College, softball

Kathryn Bryars: Samford University, softball

Abby Hibbs: Anderson University, softball

Julie Amacher: Coastal Alabama Community College, softball

Maia Harris: Marion Military Institute, softball

Cailyn Kelly: Birmingham-Southern College, swimming

Cady McPhail: Auburn University, track and field/cross-country

Tyndal Ann Griffith: University of South Alabama, track and field/cross-country

Oak Mountain

Ben Walker: University of Montevallo, mountain biking

Norah Simich: Xavier University, swimming

Gabby Plaia: Oglethorpe University, soccer

Juliet Williams: Birmingham-Southern College, soccer

Adam Alemond: Culver-Stockton College, soccer

Jack Ronilo: Duke University, football

Emmanuel Waller: UAB, football

Spain Park