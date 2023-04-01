Next level: National Signing Day

The four high schools in the 280 Living coverage area are sending several student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level. Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high schools recognized many of these athletes in spring ceremonies.

Here is a list of the athletes recognized in the spring:

Briarwood

  • Charlie Ray: Covenant College, soccer
  • Matthis Leib: Clemson University, soccer
  • Miles Gilbert: Belhaven University, basketball
  • Harrison Clemmer: Auburn, football
  • Andrew McAdams: Berry College, baseball
  • Casen Heaps: Wallace State Community College, baseball
  • Brady Waugh: Shelton State Community College baseball
  • Aidan Punch: Hobart and William Smith Colleges, football
  • Taylor Smith: LaGrange College, basketball

Chelsea

  • Cody Fortenberry: Birmingham-Southern College, football
  • Leighton Garrard: Birmingham-Southern College, football
  • Kaden Heatherly: University of Montevallo, baseball
  • Jackson Morgan: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
  • Chris McNeill: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
  • Walker Thomas: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
  • Steven Shelton: Marion Military Institute, baseball
  • Brandon Ridderhoff: Wartburg College, baseball
  • Madison Moore: University of Mobile, volleyball
  • Emma Pohlmann: University of North Florida, volleyball
  • Sophia Brown: East Georgia State College, basketball
  • Hannah Garrett: University of West Georgia, soccer
  • Abbie Johns: Sewanee: The University of the South, soccer
  • Danielle Burge: Birmingham-Southern College, soccer
  • Lucy Allen: University of Mobile, soccer
  • Isaac Tindall: University of West Alabama, soccer
  • Catherine Burnett: Birmingham-Southern College, tennis
  • Kalob Johnstone: Bellarmine University, wrestling
  • Collin Burroughs: University of Montevallo, wrestling
  • Sean Brewer: Enterprise State Community College, golf
  • Hardy Erwin: Central Alabama Community College, softball
  • Morgan Brewer: Central Alabama Community College, softball
  • Kathryn Bryars: Samford University, softball
  • Abby Hibbs: Anderson University, softball
  • Julie Amacher: Coastal Alabama Community College, softball
  • Maia Harris: Marion Military Institute, softball
  • Cailyn Kelly: Birmingham-Southern College, swimming
  • Cady McPhail: Auburn University, track and field/cross-country
  • Tyndal Ann Griffith: University of South Alabama, track and field/cross-country

Oak Mountain

  • Ben Walker: University of Montevallo, mountain biking
  • Norah Simich: Xavier University, swimming
  • Gabby Plaia: Oglethorpe University, soccer
  • Juliet Williams: Birmingham-Southern College, soccer
  • Adam Alemond: Culver-Stockton College, soccer
  • Jack Ronilo: Duke University, football
  • Emmanuel Waller: UAB, football

Spain Park

  • Zach Gray: Lee University, basketball
  • Emily Breazeale: University of West Florida, volleyball
  • Brooklyn Allison: UAB, volleyball
  • Carson Muir: University of Wyoming, swimming
  • Cole Edwards: Auburn University, baseball
  • Evan Smallwood: Jacksonville State University, baseball
  • Jacob Tobias: Lipscomb University, baseball
  • JT Brownlee: UNC Greensboro, track and field
  • Katie Flannery: University of Oregon, softball
  • Kenneth Bishop: Lee University, track and field
  • Aidan Blizzard: Lincoln Memorial University, lacrosse
  • Alex Smith: Howard College, football
  • Camden Nall: University of Montevallo, lacrosse
  • Zane McPeters: Troy University, track and field
  • Maddis Davis: Lee University, soccer
  • Evan Bishop: Jacksonville State University, football
  • Kaitlyn Bellanca: Wofford College, lacrosse
  • Garrett Bishop: Troy University, track and field
  • Parker Burton: University of Montevallo, lacrosse