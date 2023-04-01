Next level: National Signing Day

The four high schools in the 280 Living coverage area are sending several student-athletes to compete at the collegiate level. Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park high schools recognized many of these athletes in spring ceremonies.
Here is a list of the athletes recognized in the spring:
Briarwood
- Charlie Ray: Covenant College, soccer
- Matthis Leib: Clemson University, soccer
- Miles Gilbert: Belhaven University, basketball
- Harrison Clemmer: Auburn, football
- Andrew McAdams: Berry College, baseball
- Casen Heaps: Wallace State Community College, baseball
- Brady Waugh: Shelton State Community College baseball
- Aidan Punch: Hobart and William Smith Colleges, football
- Taylor Smith: LaGrange College, basketball
Chelsea
- Cody Fortenberry: Birmingham-Southern College, football
- Leighton Garrard: Birmingham-Southern College, football
- Kaden Heatherly: University of Montevallo, baseball
- Jackson Morgan: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
- Chris McNeill: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
- Walker Thomas: Gadsden State Community College, baseball
- Steven Shelton: Marion Military Institute, baseball
- Brandon Ridderhoff: Wartburg College, baseball
- Madison Moore: University of Mobile, volleyball
- Emma Pohlmann: University of North Florida, volleyball
- Sophia Brown: East Georgia State College, basketball
- Hannah Garrett: University of West Georgia, soccer
- Abbie Johns: Sewanee: The University of the South, soccer
- Danielle Burge: Birmingham-Southern College, soccer
- Lucy Allen: University of Mobile, soccer
- Isaac Tindall: University of West Alabama, soccer
- Catherine Burnett: Birmingham-Southern College, tennis
- Kalob Johnstone: Bellarmine University, wrestling
- Collin Burroughs: University of Montevallo, wrestling
- Sean Brewer: Enterprise State Community College, golf
- Hardy Erwin: Central Alabama Community College, softball
- Morgan Brewer: Central Alabama Community College, softball
- Kathryn Bryars: Samford University, softball
- Abby Hibbs: Anderson University, softball
- Julie Amacher: Coastal Alabama Community College, softball
- Maia Harris: Marion Military Institute, softball
- Cailyn Kelly: Birmingham-Southern College, swimming
- Cady McPhail: Auburn University, track and field/cross-country
- Tyndal Ann Griffith: University of South Alabama, track and field/cross-country
Oak Mountain
- Ben Walker: University of Montevallo, mountain biking
- Norah Simich: Xavier University, swimming
- Gabby Plaia: Oglethorpe University, soccer
- Juliet Williams: Birmingham-Southern College, soccer
- Adam Alemond: Culver-Stockton College, soccer
- Jack Ronilo: Duke University, football
- Emmanuel Waller: UAB, football
Spain Park
- Zach Gray: Lee University, basketball
- Emily Breazeale: University of West Florida, volleyball
- Brooklyn Allison: UAB, volleyball
- Carson Muir: University of Wyoming, swimming
- Cole Edwards: Auburn University, baseball
- Evan Smallwood: Jacksonville State University, baseball
- Jacob Tobias: Lipscomb University, baseball
- JT Brownlee: UNC Greensboro, track and field
- Katie Flannery: University of Oregon, softball
- Kenneth Bishop: Lee University, track and field
- Aidan Blizzard: Lincoln Memorial University, lacrosse
- Alex Smith: Howard College, football
- Camden Nall: University of Montevallo, lacrosse
- Zane McPeters: Troy University, track and field
- Maddis Davis: Lee University, soccer
- Evan Bishop: Jacksonville State University, football
- Kaitlyn Bellanca: Wofford College, lacrosse
- Garrett Bishop: Troy University, track and field
- Parker Burton: University of Montevallo, lacrosse