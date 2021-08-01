Oak Mountain Football Preview: Eagles mixing things up under new coach

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain’s Evan Smith (9) runs the ball during a game against Pelham in August 2020 at Heardmont Park. Smith, who is entering his fourth year as the Eagles’ starter, will help guide the Eagles into the spread era. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by James Nicholas. Cameron Atkinson (7) tackles an Austin receiver during their 2020 matchup. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain cheerleaders rally fans during a game last season. Above left: Cade George (10) jumps out of a tackle by Pelham’s Fabian Calderon (27). Prev Next

In Tyler Crane’s experience, the seniors “make it or break it.”

The new Oak Mountain High School head football coach believes that in order for the Eagles to be successful this fall under a new regime, the eldest players are going to have to be the ones to buy in and lead the way.

So far, that has gone according to plan.

“Our guys have done everything we’ve asked them to do and more,” Crane said. “They want to learn. They’ve embraced it.”

Last fall, Oak Mountain had one of its best seasons in school history. The Eagles started out 4-0 for the first time ever and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. After the season, Cris Bell left to take the head coaching job at Scottsboro.

Enter Crane, who comes from Central-Phenix City. He was previously an assistant at Oak Mountain in 2016 and 2017 as well. When he had the opportunity to take his first head coaching position, he could not imagine a better place than Oak Mountain.

“I love all the kids I’ve had at other places, but there’s something special about kids at Oak Mountain. They work so hard, and they don’t want to upset you,” he said.

OFFENSE

The Oak Mountain offense is going to be different this fall, and that’s putting it mildly. After running an option-based attack for nearly a decade, Crane is bringing a spread offense with him.

“We’re going to spread it out and make sure we get touches with everyone that needs touches,” he said. “There’s a lot of great athletes here and a lot of guys who can make plays when given the chance.”

There is perhaps no better quarterback to help guide Oak Mountain into the spread era than Evan Smith, the dynamic athlete who will enter his fourth year as the Eagles’ starter. Smith’s athleticism allowed him to pile up rushing yards, including an eye-popping 320 yards in a playoff victory over Austin last November. Smith recently committed to Northwestern as a defensive back and has adjusted well so far.

“This guy can do anything you want him to,” Crane said.

Cade George has emerged as one of the top receiving options for the Eagles. Ethan Hammett, Joseph Regan, Tristyn Vardaman, Peyton Swann and Jackson Blackwell will also be in the rotation this fall.

“Cade George has done an excellent job of taking the bull by the horns and trying to get that position,” Crane said. “He’s fast. He’s a little water bug and he can go.”

Along the offensive line, Crane has been impressed by what he has seen. Nic Rigdon, Mason Burnett, Hudson Youngblood, Sawyer Hutto and Charlie Serra have all stepped up this summer to make their case to start.

Taking care of things in the backfield at the running back position will be a combination of CJ Branson, Aiden Laughlin and Trey Vassell.

DEFENSE

Crane retained Rusty Frisch as the defensive coordinator, so the Eagles will not look much different on that side of the ball. They do hope the production is slightly better this fall, as the 2020 Oak Mountain defense surrendered nearly 30 points per game.

“We’ve got athletes, we just need depth,” Crane said. “Once we get to that point, we’re going to be OK.”

Several players have stood out on the defense. Cam Atkinson, Gavin Nelson, Garrett Murphy, Mattox Vines, Devan Moss, Quest Agee and Corbit Grundhoefer are all names Crane mentioned as likely contributors.

“The list can go on and on,” he said. “We’ve got guys who can play, we’ve just got to put them in the right places.”

SPECIAL TEAMS

Murphy will be part of the kicking and punting games this year for the Eagles. Wesley Neumann is also a kicker and Ellis Porch is a punter. Jacob Helgason and Jack Ronilo are competing for snapping duties. The Eagles’ return game will feature a combination of Moss, George, Grundhoefer, Smith and Branson.

SCHEDULE

Crane said he would not have it any other way than for his first head coaching gig to be in Class 7A, Region 3. Facing the likes of Thompson, Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills, Spain Park, Gadsden City and Tuscaloosa County does not faze him.

The non-region portion of the schedule serves the Eagles no

favors, either. Oak Mountain opens the season with games against

Chelsea and Pelham and closes their regular season against Clay-Chalkville.

“We’re going to take it one week at a time and do everything that we can to prepare to be successful,” Crane said.