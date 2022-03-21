Eagles basketball coach Chris Love announces retirement

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell. Oak Mountain head coach Chris Love said last season’s finish has motivated the Eagles as they head into this winter. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain head coach Chris Love talks with the Eagles during a timeout in the second half of the Class 7A boys Northwest Regional Final at Traditions Bank Arena at Jacksonville State Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The Eagles fell to James Clemens 59-55. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain head coach Chris Love holds up the AHSAA Class 7A state championship trophy as the Eagles gather around him to celebrate at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The Eagles defeated Enterprise 41-37 to claim the Class 7A state championship title. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Eagles prepare to rush the court as head coach Chris Love receives the AHSAA Class 7A state championship trophy after Oak Mountain defeats Enterprise in the state championship game at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The Eagles defeated Enterprise 41-37 to claim the Class 7A state championship title. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain head coach Chris Love hugs Noah Young (2) after the Eagles defeated Enterprise in the AHSAA Class 7A state championship game at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The Eagles defeated Enterprise 41-37 to claim the Class 7A state championship title. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain head coach Chris Love talks with the Eagles in a timeout during the AHSAA boys Class 7A state semi-final game at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Bartow Arena on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The Eagles defeated Auburn 45-37 to advance to the state championship game. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Sparkman vs. Oak Mtn Regionals Oak Mountain head coach Chris Love calls a play during a Class 7A boys Northeast Regional final game between Sparkman and Oak Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. The Eagles defeated Sparkman 60-51 to advance to the AHSAA state semifinals on Feb. 27 at the BJCC. Photo by Erin Nelson × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA State Semifinal boys 7A Oak Mountain head coach Chris Love reacts after a play in the second half of an AHSAA Class 7A state semifinal game between Oak Mountain and Lee-Montgomery on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Civic Center. The Eagles fell to the Generals 65-57. Photo by Erin Nelson × 9 of 9 Expand Kamp Fender Oak Mountain Head Coach Chris Love gives orders during a basketball game between Hoover and Oak Mountain at Oak Mountain High School Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 8, 2018. (Kamp Fender) Prev Next

Following 37 years in coaching, Oak Mountain High School boys basketball coach Chris Love announced his retirement Monday afternoon.

Love has been at Oak Mountain since the inception of the basketball program in 1999, serving as an assistant for 10 years before leading the program as head coach over the last 13 years.

“It’s just time step away and let somebody younger come in with more energy and enthusiasm and give us a new spark and lead us on to bigger and better things,” Love said.

Love led the Oak Mountain basketball program to unprecedented heights, taking the Eagles to the state final four twice and winning the Class 7A state championship in 2021.

“I’m thankful to be a part of a very special program at Oak Mountain for the last 23 years. I’m so honored and thankful to all the coaches and players I’ve had the opportunity to work with. I don’t know if they’re better for being around me, but I know for a fact I’m better for being around them,” he said.

Love spent his first six years in coaching at Huffman High School, where he was an assistant coach for the football and basketball teams. He was at Chelsea for four years after that, serving as the head boys coach two of those seasons.

In 1999, he moved over to Oak Mountain and coached under Jerry North, who led the program from day one before handing it off to Love 13 years ago. Love also spent time as an assistant football coach at Oak Mountain for 10 years and was the offensive coordinator on the Eagles’ 2005 team that reached the state semifinals.

“Jerry North was my mentor, he’s the reason that whatever knowledge I had about the game of basketball and whatever I bring to coaching, is because of him,” Love said.

As a head coach, Love compiled an overall record of 230-187, taking Oak Mountain to at least the regional final in four of the last seven seasons. He gave praise to his staff of Donald McMahon, Kevin McMahon and Kent Jackson, who have all been with him for the last 10 years.

“I’m so grateful for them and everything they have done for me and our program,” Love said.

As for the future, Love said he plans to continue teaching at Oak Mountain for at least one more year and being “dad from the stands” as his youngest son Eli completes his senior year on the Oak Mountain basketball team.

After that, all options are on the table.

“Anything is an option,” Love said.