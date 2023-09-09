Eagles fall to Hewitt-Trussville in home opener

× 1 of 31 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Oak Mountain running back Le'Kamren Meadows (6) tackled by a pack of Huskies in a game at Heardmont Park on Friday, September 8, 2023. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 2 of 31 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Oak Mountain wide receiver Tristyn Vardaman (4) trying to turn the corner in a game at Heardmont Park on Friday, September 8, 2023. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 3 of 31 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Hewitt-Trussville running back James Kelly (22) in open space in a game at Heardmont Park on Friday, September 8, 2023. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 4 of 31 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Oak Mountain defensive back Jayden Aparicio (24) leading the tackle in a game at Heardmont Park on Friday, September 8, 2023. Photo by Shawn Bowles. × 5 of 31 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. BIRMINGHAM — The last game ever played at Trussville’s Jack Wood Stadium was a 45-38 Hewitt-Trussville High School loss to Oak Mountain in 2014.

Hewitt-Trussville returned the favor by defeating Oak Mountain in its first game on a new Heardmont Park turf field Friday night 42-7. The win is the eighth consecutive for the Huskies over the Eagles.

“It started with our defense,” said Hewitt-Trussville head coach Josh Floyd. “I thought our defense came out and set the tone early and did a great job. I was really proud of our offense for setting the tone, too.”

Take your pick between which sides of the ball stood out for the Huskies. Both were impressive. Hewitt-Trussville (2-1, 1-0 in Class 7A, Region 3) scored on its opening drive, an eight-play, 80-yard march capped by a 1-yard run by quarterback Peyton Floyd. Five of the eight plays went for more than 10 yards, and the drive melted only 1:45 off the clock.

Three plays later, Hewitt-Trussville defensive back Will Phillips picked off the first of two Will O’Dell passes, and the rout was on. Jadon Loving scored one play later on a 40-yard pass from Floyd. Floyd connected with wide receiver Jacob Serena early in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead. Running back Jaqson Melton added touchdown runs of 1 yard and 25 yards before halftime.

Running back Kennedy Mitchell ran the ball four straight plays for 20 yards on the Huskies’ opening drive of the third quarter, finding the end zone on a 2-yard run to give Hewitt-Trussville a 42-0 lead.

“They’re a heck of a team,” said first-year Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb. “We’ve got a young football team that had some wide eyes that first half, and it showed. We kept on playing, and we got everyone to play in the second half. We’ve just got to keep on getting better every single week. This program is going to be a process, but the seniors are stepping up well.”

Oak Mountain (1-2, 0-1) got its only score in the fourth quarter when running back Le’Kamren Meadows scored from 5 yards out.

“They did some good things offensively,” Floyd said of the Eagles. “The quarterback is a big kid. He’s tough to tackle. He’s a big, physical kid. It was a good, physical game. We were able to pull it out.”

For Hewitt-Trussville, Peyton Floyd finished 15-of-22 for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He added 17 rushing yards and a score. Melton led the ground game with 65 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Dylan Cope rushed for 63 yards on two carries and caught five passes for 57 yards. Mitchell added 49 yards and a score. Serena led the receivers with 77 yards and a touchdown. Loving caught all three of his passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

For Oak Mountain, O’Dell completed 9-of-17 passes for 68 yards and the two interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 34 yards. Meadows finished with 30 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Hewitt-Trussville welcomes Tuscaloosa County (3-0, 1-0) next week, while Oak Mountain hits the road for Chelsea (1-2, 0-1).

“We’ve got to calm down, get out there and play football and have no fear,” McComb said. “That’ll be a big step forward moving to next week. Our guys will be ready to fight.”

