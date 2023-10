Jags win 4th straight

× 1 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain quarterback/defensive back Drowdy Hackbarth (17) runs the football during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park defensive back Arnold Bush (7) tacklesOak Mountain running back Jacob Porco (3) during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Spain Park defensive back Arnold Bush (7) intercepts a pass during a game between Spain Park and Oak Mountain on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Spain Park High School earned its fourth straight win Friday night, defeating Oak Mountain 42-17 in a Class 7A, Region 3 game at Heardmont Park.

Sophomore quarterback Brock Bradley was an efficient 12-of-16 for 182 yards and three touchdowns in the win, spreading the scoring throws to three different receivers. Jonathan Bibbs caught a 17-yard touchdown, Reggie Jackson scored on a 37-yard pass, and Andrew Thornton caught a 7-yard touchdown. Jackson also scored on a 41-yard run.

“It’s like we said before the game, make it good for the seniors,” said Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes. “Make their last bus ride, even though it was short, the last time they put those white jerseys on together as a family, make it worthwhile for them because they’re really a great group of guys, they’ve withstood a lot of things to still be here. They’re responsible for doubling our win total from last year.”

Spain Park moves to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the region. Oak Mountain’s season ends with a 1-9 overall record and 0-7 mark in region play.

Derick Shanks and Dakarai Shanks also scored rushing touchdowns for the Jaguars, both from 1 yard out. Derrick Shanks led the way with 78 yards on 10 carries. Bradley rushed three times for 75 yards. Bibbs finished with seven catches for 102 yards and Jackson caught four passes for 73 yards.

Oak Mountain was without starting quarterback Will O’Dell. Drowdy Hackbarth started in his place and finished 7-of-12 for 50 yards and a 30-yard touchdown pass to Sawyer Smith. Hackbarth also added a 60-yard touchdown run. The other Oak Mountain points came on a 28-yard field goal by James Whatley. Hackbarth led the ground game with 130 yards on 21 carries. Marty Myricks added 21 yards on eight carries and Jacob Porco carried four times for 26 yards.

“Our defense did a good job adjusting on an on-the-fly kind of deal,” Vakakes said.

Oak Mountain’s season is now over. Spain Park wraps up its season next week at home against Pelham with a chance for a seventh win, the most the Jaguars will have had since they won eight games in 2016.

“Sometimes things don’t go your way,” Vakakes said. “Some of it was self-inflicted, some of it was just bad luck, but our kids kept swinging and coaches kept loving on them. I know that the kids we have, being Spain Park, it means a lot to them. I have no doubt they’ll come out and try to get our seventh win, win the last five of the season, and set the stage for where our program is going.”

