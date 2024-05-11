Eagles cap undefeated season with title

× 1 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Oak Mountain celebrates with the Class 7A boys championship trophy after defeating Auburn 3-0 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Oak Mountain celebrates with the Class 7A boys championship trophy after defeating Auburn 3-0 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 26 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Oak Mountain celebrates with the Class 7A boys championship trophy after defeating Auburn 3-0 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 11, 2024. HUNTSVILLE — It wasn’t always pretty, but when the dust settled at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park on Saturday morning, Oak Mountain High School had emerged from the scrum as the Class 7A boys soccer champions.

The Eagles used a dominant second half to defeat Auburn 3-0, securing the program’s first title since 2017. With the victory, Oak Mountain wrapped up one of the most impressive seasons in state history, finishing the year with an undefeated record of 29-0-1 and a top-two national ranking.

“Obviously winning this has been our goal the whole time,” said Oak Mountain head coach David Di Piazza. “The rankings that come with MaxPreps and all that stuff, that's awesome. But if we knew if we were going to be a nationally ranked team, we had to win a state championship.”

Oak Mountain senior forward Nate Joiner broke free for the game’s first clean look, a header that just missed the left post. The Eagles continued to pressure their opponents throughout the half, holding Auburn to no shots on goal, but weren’t able to capitalize on their advantage before the break. The two teams entered the locker room in a scoreless tie.

The tide began to turn Oak Mountain’s way at the beginning of the second half when senior midfielder Gabe Capocci navigated traffic in the box to score the game’s first goal. The Eagles manufactured several more chances over the next 10 minutes, efforts which culminated in goals from Aidan Riley and Gerardo Rodriguez. In the blink of an eye, Oak Mountain had jumped out to a 3-0 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

“We were just so incredible to watch [in the second half],” said Di Piazza. “[We played] such good soccer. It was just incredible. It was incredible.”

The Eagles’ championship comes on the heels of final four losses in both 2022 and 2023. Oak Mountain avenged its 2023 loss with a win over Huntsville on Thursday, using two goals from junior Luke Jovanovich to secure its spot in the state final. Jovanovich went on to record an assist on Saturday and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The only blemish on Oak Mountain’s near-perfect record is a 1-1 tie with Oconee County (Georgia). The Eagles won each of their 29 games against in-state opponents.

The Eagles join the 2017, 2016, 2015, 2011, 2008, 2007 and 2005 Oak Mountain teams as state champions.

“What's special about this [team] is just the guys,” said Di Piazza. “I have enjoyed watching this team play soccer more than -- I mean, for the first time in my career, I've sat in games and just watched them, almost like a fan.”

“They come from incredible families, incredible people, and they're such good soccer players,” he added. “It's just such an honor to be their coach and to give this to them. This goal that they've had of being state champions.”