Thompson stifles Eagles

BIRMINGHAM -- On an emotional night at Heardmont Park, Oak Mountain High School had no answers for Thompson on Friday night, as the Eagles dropped their sixth game in a row, 67-7.

Oak Mountain struggled in all aspects of the game as Thompson, the top team in Class 7A, Region 3, jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. The Warriors scored on their second play from scrimmage on a 39-yard run up the middle by senior running back AJ Green. Moments later, freshman quarterback Trent Seaborn connected with wide receiver Trey Knight on a 33-yard touchdown pass.

On the next play, defensive back Kaleb Harris pounced on an Oak Mountain fumble in the end zone to make it 21-0.

The Eagles offense did put together a nice drive late in the second quarter, as junior quarterback Will O’Dell led Oak Mountain on a 10-play, 80-yard drive, capped off by a 12-yard pass to sophomore running back Le’Kamren Meadows. The touchdown drive was the high point of the night for Oak Mountain, one Eagles head coach Shane McComb said was important for the development and confidence of this young squad.

“That was their starting [defense] and we had a 10-play drive. We drove down the field and some of our guys made some great plays,” McComb said. “It shows the potential of the program. We have about 18 starters returning next year and this will be the first, full offseason. We have a lot to look forward to.”

Oak Mountain falls to 1-7 on the season, 0-5 in region play. Thompson improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in region play.

The game was played in honor of Nitin Jani, a beloved custodian at Oak Mountain High School who was seriously injured in a car accident early in the week that also took the life of his wife Parul. Attendees were encouraged to wear orange and orange ribbons were placed throughout the stadium in recognition of the Janis. A moment of silence was also observed shortly before kickoff. Additionally, each team wore an orange sticker on their helmets.

“My little time I had with him, he’s been nothing but pleasant. He’s a great man and he’s always coming by saying, ‘Hello,’ and his wife used to make bread for some of the coaches every week,” said McComb.

“I feel for this community right now and for these players and coaches,” said Thompson head coach Mark Freeman.

On the night, Oak Mountain gained 83 total yards. O’Dell completed 10-of-16 passing attempts and gained 36 yards on 10 carries. The leading receiver of the Eagles was Tristyn Yardman with 22 yards.

Thompson amassed 440 yards of total offense, 159 yards passing and 281 yards receiving. S Seaborn was 3-of-5 for 43 yards and a touchdown, while Zach Sims completed all four attempts for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Thompson will travel to face Tuscaloosa County in a key region matchup next week. Oak Mountain will make the trip to take on Vestavia Hills next Friday.

