Eagles fall in heartbreaker

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain recovers an onside kick during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester An Oak Mountain cheerleader performs during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County wide receiver Roman Wright (16) attempts to make a catch over Oak Mountain defensive back Robert Yoder (10) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain defensive back Kylan Baker (5) defends a pass to Tuscaloosa County wide receiver Jordan Chambers-Smith (11) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain defensive lineman Caleb Jaworski (97) looks to tackle Tuscaloosa County running back Kevin Riley (6) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain defensive back Kylan Baker (5) defends a pass to Tuscaloosa County tight end Wilkes Fowler (85) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain running back Le'Kamren Meadows (6) runs the football during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain running back Le'Kamren Meadows (6) runs after a catch during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) attempts a pass during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County defensive lineman Andarius Mcclain (33) stops Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) on a 2 point conversion attempt to seal the win during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County defensive lineman Andarius Mcclain (33) stops Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) on a 2 point conversion attempt to seal the win during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain wide receiver Sawyer Smith (2) and Oak Mountain running back Marty Myricks (1) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain celebrates a late touchdown during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County defensive back Quilen Hale (1) looks to tackle Oak Mountain running back Marty Myricks (1) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County defensive back Sheldrick McNeal (8) intercepts a pass during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain offensive lineman Colton Cason (50) and Oak Mountain Luke Kelly (69) battle a Tuscaloosa County defensive lineman during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain defensive back Robert Yoder (10) celebrates the recover of an onside kick during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) is downed just short of the goal line during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) runs the football during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) breaks a long run during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain wide receiver Sawyer Smith (2) makes a catch against Tuscaloosa County defensive back Thomas Smith (0) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 22 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester An Oak Mountain band member performs during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 23 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Tuscaloosa County defensive back Javion Heard (2) looks to tackle Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 24 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Oak Mountain tight end/defensive lineman Niko Varvoutis (22) brings down Tuscaloosa County quarterback Braeden Smith (3) as he makes a pitch during a game between Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – Down a pair of scores with only 3:41 remaining and zero second-half points to that point, the Oak Mountain High School football team faced a tall task.

The Eagles nearly completed a monumental comeback but fell to Tuscaloosa County 24-23.

“We have been talking all year about the process, not the outcome, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to win games,” said Eagles’ head coach Shane McComb. “We play to win, no matter what the situation is. The guys did, and they are buying in. Proud of the team.”

Oak Mountain (1-4, 0-3 Class 7A, Region 3) took over on its own 12-yard line and chipped away down the field. Will O’Dell was sacked to set up a third-and-17 at the Tuscaloosa County 35-yard line. The junior quarterback scrambled and evaded multiple tacklers as he made it to the 1-yard line and proceeded to sneak the ball in the next play.

The Eagles secured the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff and had 1:32 left to drive for another score. A personal foul on the Wildcats on an O’Dell run positioned the home side at the visitors’ 30-yard line. O’Dell rolled right and fired to Sawyer Smith at the goal line for a touchdown with 1:01 showing on the clock.

Oak Mountain decided to go for the win with a two-point try instead of settling for overtime. However, the designed quarterback keeper was blown up nearly immediately, leaving County with the 24-23 edge. The Eagles failed to get the following onside kick.

“I felt like we had the momentum with offense,” said McComb, on why he went for the win instead of the tie. “We wanted to go for the win in that situation. We just have to execute better.”

Oak Mountain opened the game with a promising drive featuring a pair of O’Dell 20-plus yard runs but was stopped short on a fourth-and-1 at the Tuscaloosa County 26-yard line.

The Wildcats followed with a 10-play scoring drive with nine runs. The punctuation came from Chardarius Hutchins from 7 yards out as he ran untouched off the left for the opening and only score of the first quarter.

Tuscaloosa County (3-2, 2-1 in region) pushed the lead to 10-0 with a 40-yard field goal by JR Solis. The drive nearly led to more but a holding call on second-and-goal derailed the drive.

Oak Mountain pieced together a nine-play drive aided by a trio of Wildcats’ penalties. James Whatley put the home side on the board with a 35-yard field goal with 3:07 left in the first half.

The Eagles defense forced a quick punt the next for one last opportunity for the offense. O’Dell connected with Smith for a 30-yard score to knot the game up at 10-10.

Tuscaloosa County got the ball back with 28 seconds remaining in the opening half. The Wildcats went deep on the first play with Braeden Smith finding Jordan Chambers-Smith for an 80-yard score to extend the halftime lead to 17-10.

The other Wildcats’ score came nearly halfway through the fourth quarter via a 12-play drive. Smith flipped a screen pass to Hutchins who scampered 41 yards to the 1-yard line where Smith punched it in.

Tuscaloosa County held a 380-355 total yardage advantage with 214 yards rushing to the Eagles’ 199 yards on the ground.

Negative plays hindered Oak Mountain throughout the game as it had the only turnover of the game, 12 penalties and was sacked five times.

O’Dell finished the night 12-of-23 for 156 yards passing, two passing touchdowns, one interception, 21 carries for 148 yards and the one rushing score.

“Will is doing a great job for us,” said McComb. “That’s why we put the ball in his hands on the two-point conversion at the end of the game to let him win the game.”

Sawyer Smith was the game’s leading receiver with 4 catches for 106 yards and the pair of touchdowns.

Braeden Smith completed 10-of-15 passes for 166 yards.

Hutchins led the ground game for the Wildcats while University of Miami commit Kevin Riley sat the first half. Hutchins paced the away side with 16 touches for 157 total yards.

The Eagles travel down Highway 119 to take on Briarwood, while Tuscaloosa County is off for the week.

Click here to view all of our football photos.