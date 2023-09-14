'A different vision': First-year Eagles coach talks move from California

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb talks with the defense during a timeout in a game at Pelham High Shool’s Bobby Haynes Field on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Oak Mountain head coach Shane McComb (HC) in a game at Heardmont Park on Friday, September 8, 2023. Photo by Shawn Bowles. Prev Next

First-year Oak Mountain High School head coach Shane McComb wakes up every morning and looks out at 1.5 acres of Shelby County land.

“Beautiful trees and a gorgeous neighborhood,” McComb said. “Just the scenery itself driving around is pleasant. It’s a different vision because people probably go out to Palm Desert from here and think the same way. It’s just a different visual for us, but it’s a nice change.”

Palm Desert is in California, the city McComb spent seven years leading Palm Desert High to six straight district championships and a 33-2 conference record over that stretch. McComb played collegiately at Upper Iowa University and has had coaching stops in Illinois, New Mexico and back in southern California, near where he grew up.

McComb was approved as the Eagles head coach Jan. 26 and moved in here, some 1,900 or so miles away, April 1. There aren’t many culture shocks, despite such a long move. McComb pointed out that there is still a nearby Costco, a Dick’s Sporting Goods, a PGA Tour Superstore that suggests the new head coach enjoys some time out on the links. How could he not, hailing from a place with dozens of golf courses?

“It’s all the same stuff just in a different place with more trees,” McComb said. “But the people have been definitely a pleasant, pleasant change. Just a great environment with the community so that’s been nice.”

That change, a more family-oriented environment, is what McComb pointed to as the biggest difference in living in California compared to living in Alabama so far. McComb’s family – wife Janette, stepson Jayden and new daughter Penelope – moved into a newly built home and felt right at home. There are more barbecue joints and churches, sure, but the people stand out.

“They mean what they say,” McComb said. “Definitely more sincere and just you mean what you say, and you know what you’re getting. So, it’s been the people that have been a pleasant change of pace. Don’t get me wrong, I had a tight-knit group in Palm Desert and a lot of areas that were very supportive, but they definitely care a lot here. And that’s been probably the nicest thing and also probably what’s made it feel like home so quickly.”

Of course, as with any newcomer to this state, the question must be asked. And McComb has been asked. Alabama or Auburn?

“I’m staying out of that one,” McComb said, laughing. “I’m a big USC fan.”

McComb waited for an opportunity such as this one. Palm Desert, he said, was like Oak Mountain in terms of roster and history. There wasn’t a ton of depth, and the team was finishing in the middle of the pack. He built the program by playing tough teams from Utah, Texas, Arizona and, of course, California. As the program excelled, he received calls for other jobs, in Arkansas two years ago and in Georgia last year. Then, the Oak Mountain job opened.

“When a job opened up that, to me, was similar to Palm Desert, you know it’s going to be a process, going to be a rebuild and a challenge but is in one of the top regions in the country for high school football,” McComb said. “It was just the right fit, and when we came out here we spent a week and just fell in love with the people, really liked the area and knew it was a good place to raise a family. It was the right time, right fit and for the right reasons.”

The sunsets in Palm Desert were more colorful, of course, with desert reflections in the distance, but McComb has already seen the nice ones setting over Heardmont Park at evening practices. While talking about sunsets on opposing coasts, he said, “I’ve started to say, ‘Golly!’ a lot.”

A Southernism entering his vocabulary because of the pretty sunsets? Don’t kid yourself. He’s a football coach.

“No, usually when I’m going like, ‘What the heck is that on the film?” McComb said. “I think I said it this morning watching our practice film from yesterday.”