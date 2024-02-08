Eagles recognize college signees

1 of 12
Oak Mountain recognized nine student athletes as part of National Signing Day at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
Adelaide McKeown signs her National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Raegan Whitaker signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Southern Illinois University during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Natalie DeVoll signs her National Letter of Intent to compete in diving at the University of Northern Iowa during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Bennett Phillips signs his National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track and field at the Troy University during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Nate Joiner signs his National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Southern Union during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Nate Joiner signs his National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Southern Union during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Sara Cothran signs her National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at the University of Alabama at Huntsville during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Avery Smith signs her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Southern Illinois University during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Sarah McCallister signs her National Letter of Intent to compete in mountain biking at Montreat College during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Sara Cothran signs her National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of South Alabama during a National Signing Day Celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Oak Mountain Athletic Director and head coach for girls soccer Chris Blight speaks during a National Signing Day celebration at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
During the spring signing period, many student-athletes sign to continue their playing careers at the college level. Oak Mountain High School recognized nine athletes Thursday.
Avery Smith
- Sport: Soccer
- School: Southern Illinois University
Raegan Whitaker
- Sport: Soccer
- School: Southern Illinois University
Nate Joiner
- Sport: Soccer
- School: Southern Union State Community College
Sarah McCallister
- Sport: Mountain biking
- School: Montreat College
Sara Cothran
- Sport: Track and field
- School: University of Alabama in Huntsville
Adelaide McKeown
- Sport: Track and field
- School: University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Bennett Phillips
- Sport: Cross-country/track and field
- School: Troy University
Jacob Porco
- Sport: Football
- School: University of South Alabama
Natalie DeVoll
- Sport: Diving
- School: University of Northern Iowa