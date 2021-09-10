Shoal Creek to host Youth on Course on Sept. 20

Gearing up for its annual 100 Hole Hike at 19 open sites across the country, Youth On Course is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the landscape of golf and the lives of young people through opportunities on and off the golf course.

The events began the end of August and will go through October, with donations benefiting young golfers’ access to the sport. Shoal Creek Golf & Country Club is one of the host sites for the event, which will take place on Sept. 20.

The open 100 Hole Hike comes after a successful round of preliminary hikes earlier this year where 63 dedicated golfers took on the challenge to support the organization. Three courses served as host to the early 100 Hole Hikes this summer including The Hay at Pebble Beach Resort, the Dunes Club and The Cradle at Pinehurst Resort where the hikers raised more than $1 million for Youth on Course members.

The upcoming 19 open sites are open to the public who can join in on taking on the ultimate challenge of completing more than five rounds of golf in one day while fundraising to increase affordability and accessibility for junior golfers. In partnership with the regional Allied Golf Associations, the hikes will support Youth on Course members at the local levels by dedicating the fundraising efforts into the communities. The challenge of playing golf all day is a remarkable way to bring golfers nationwide together for a common goal of providing affordable access to golf for young people.

For more information, visit youthoncourse.org.