Softball preview: Lady Lions, Hornets, Eagles, Jags ready for a new year

The high school softball season has arrived, with the local teams optimistic about their chances to make 2022 a special season. Here’s a look ahead at what to expect from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park this spring.

Lions pushing for consistency

At Briarwood Christian School, head coach Ashley Segreto is pushing her team to continue its positive growth.

That means finding an ability to overcome adverse situations and being consistent on a day-to-day basis.

“Our girls have stuck together and our program is building momentum,” Segreto said. “Their dedication in the offseason has been better than ever and I am excited to see their hard work play out.”

The last few seasons have featured a number of bumps in the road, but Segreto has been proud of the resilience of her girls.

“This group could have given up and let defeat define them, but they kept showing up. They pushed to get better and conquered all the obstacles that were thrown at them. They are better people and athletes for it,” she said.

Briarwood has most of its starters back from last year and Segreto believes that will pay dividends for this year’s team. Pitcher Cameron Fountain and Camille Jarvis are the Lions’ two seniors. Fountain has played a huge role on the team for a handful of years now.

“Cameron is a true leader and when she is absent, her absence is felt. She has personally helped develop many of our younger athletes and is willing to work with them any time they need or want,” Segreto said.

Briarwood has a couple new assistants in the program this year, as Briarwood alum Taylor Wheat and Chelsea alum Lexi Serio have stepped in with “fresh ideas and excitement.”

Gallman takes over Hornets

Sara Gallman is the fourth coach in the last four years for the Chelsea High School softball program. But just as her predecessors can attest, she is inheriting a team with the talent to win plenty of games.

“This being my first year as head coach, there are some nerves, but more than anything I am just so excited,” said Gallman, who was an assistant coach last year. “I have so much faith in this team and I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish.”

The Hornets have seven seniors this year and several other key contributors from last year’s team. Jadyn Buff, Brooke Jones, Maddie Riggins, Gracie Walker, Hannah Marler, Olivia Morgan and Olivia Trout are the team’s seniors.

Buff has plenty of experience and can play middle infield or outfield, using her speed as a weapon at the plate and defensively. Kathryn Bryars is a speedy outfielder who played last year as well. Marler returns as the team’s primary catcher and will be battery mates with Trout, who pitches and plays outfield.

Along with Trout, Maia Harris and Hardy Erwin are some of the arms Chelsea will rely upon this season.

The Hornets were successful last season, posting a 24-17 record and making it to the regional tournament. But Gallman believes there’s even more opportunity to build upon that. She wants to see her team rise to the occasion, even in tough moments.

“We need to be able to execute as a team. If we can do that, then we can win those close games that we didn’t last year,” she said.

Eagles embracing underdog role

In a move no one has been able to provide an adequate explanation for, the Oak Mountain High School softball program was moved to Area 6 in Class 7A last year and this year, while every other sport at the school competes in Area 5.

For the softball team, that’s been a significant hurdle, having to compete against perennial powers Hewitt-Trussville, Vestavia Hills and Spain Park.

But the Eagles are playing the cards they have been dealt and looking to make the most of the situation.

“We’re an underdog in the best area in the state,” second-year head coach Jordan Burson said. “We’ve got a great group of seniors and are going to build and grow all year long and peak at the right time.”

Oak Mountain returns three starters that played a significant role last season. First baseman Sarah Katona hit for a .404 average last season and is looking to continue that success. Emily Hart has primarily been a third baseman and is a powerful bat in the lineup. She may also get some innings in the pitching circle this season.

Elizabeth Zaleski is back at shortstop and is a consistent player both offensively and defensively. Allison Turner is a junior who is expected to be one of the pitching leaders for the Eagles.

“We are looking to our younger talent to step up and provide some complimentary bats and pitching to our established veterans,” Burson said.

New-look Jags ready for 2022

The 2022 season seems to mark the beginning of a new era of Spain Park High School softball.

The Jags will have a bit of a different look this year, but they still have several pieces that will make up a highly competitive team.

The Spain Park pitching staff has a few players looking to step up into big roles. Ella Reed, a junior, will anchor the staff after putting together consecutive strong seasons as the team’s second pitcher.

Seniors Caroline Whisenhunt — who transferred in from Hoover — and Katherine Brown will also provide quality innings for the Jags.

Whisenhunt and Brown are two of Spain Park’s five seniors this season, and all five will be relied upon to make significant contributions. When not pitching, Whisenhunt will play a corner infield spot and be a power bat in the middle of the order.

Emma Jolley is primarily an outfielder and recently signed with Birmingham-Southern College to continue her playing career. Her twin sister, Morgan Jolley, will likely start at first base and be a big part of the team. Kyndal Heaton is a third baseman with the ability to play just about anywhere on the field.

Juniors Katie Flannery (an Oregon commit), Reed and Blakley Watts are all back and each played a big part in last year’s success. Flannery will likely play shortstop, while Watts is an experienced outfielder as well.

In the sophomore class, Emma Hawkins has quickly become an integral part of the team, playing in the outfield and getting on base at a high clip. Maggie Daniel is back as the team’s starting catcher and is one of the top catchers in the entire area. Reagan Stewart pitches and can play first base.

Charlee Bennett got called up to the varsity team last spring and played a big role, including hitting a clutch home run in the postseason. Although just a freshman, she could carve out a role on this year’s team.

There are several others that could get called up to the varsity team throughout the season, while Urse Hawkins is bullish on the potential of the Berry Middle School team.