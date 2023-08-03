High School Football Preview: Jags looking to break through

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Todd Lester. Spain Park defensive lineman Jared Smith (33) is a junior four-star prospect who is expected to lead the way for the Jaguars’ defense. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Todd Lester. Spain Park running back Dakarai Shanks (20), along with brother Derick, will anchor the Jags’ rushing attack once again this season. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos by Todd Lester. Spain Park quarterback Brock Bradley (9) gained some experience by playing in the final three games last season. Head coach Tim Vakakes said he is also a player who “raises everyone’s level.” Prev Next

Times have been tough in the Spain Park High School football program in recent years.

The Jags have not made the state playoffs since 2017 and have suffered five consecutive losing seasons, including last year’s 3-7 mark in Tim Vakakes’ first year as the head coach.

But there is a feeling within the walls at Spain Park that the tide is turning.

“The pendulum has swung,” said Vakakes, who enters his second season in charge. “You’re starting to see it in how they carry themselves.”

That’s simply one part of the process, though. Class 7A, Region 3 has gotten no easier, and teams will have no desire to roll over and let the Jags reclaim a spot in the upper echelon of the region.

“At some point, rubber has to meet the road and you’ve got to win,” Vakakes said. “Hopefully we can take that next step.”

The Jags were competitive in several of their losses, but fatigue, lack of experience in critical moments and other factors kept them from getting over the hump. But they are trending in a positive direction in the eyes of the head coach.

“We’ll be stronger; we’ll be tougher,” Vakakes said. “It means a lot to them, and they’re tired of losing. All those things together and a really good coaching staff, you’ve got a chance.”

Last year’s team had a few chances to break through, but “we were scared to bust through the door.” Vakakes wants to see a confident team between the lines this fall, one that challenges for plenty of wins and makes a run at the playoffs.

“They’re ready to go, they’re ready to play, they’re ready to win and change this program,” he said. “These kids change programs. That’s what you’re starting to see here. It’s starting to change.”

OFFENSE

Spain Park’s offense averaged short of 18 points per game last fall, and the Jags certainly hope that number is much higher this season.

Brock Bradley and Eli Smallwood have been engaged in a quarterback competition throughout the offseason. Bradley, now a sophomore, got some experience over the final three games last year and played well.

“The best thing about Brock is off the field,” Vakakes said. “As good as he is on the field, off the field is where Brock is different. He raises everybody’s level around him.”

In the backfield, brothers Dakarai and Derick Shanks return after being a productive tandem last fall.

The Jags have a few strong receivers on the outside. Jonathan Bibbs appears ready for another breakout season as a senior, after catching 50 passes for over 600 yards last fall. Reggie Jackson has the ability to stretch the field, Bo Jones is back at Spain Park after transferring from Thompson and Andrew Thornton and Logan Brownlee are in the mix as well.

“We’ve got some kids that can make some plays,” Vakakes said.

Connor Langston and Hudson Cahalan are back to flank the offensive line at tackle, but the Jags will be replacing both guards and the center.

DEFENSE

Spain Park’s defense simply wore down last fall, struggling to keep up while the offense sputtered. The Jags have some key pieces back and should be able to compete more consistently.

“They’re going to be better, be more multiple and have more things they can do,” Vakakes said.

Along the defensive line, the conversation starts with junior Jared Smith, a four-star prospect with college offers from Alabama and Auburn. Vakakes said Smith has continued to improve and is excited to see what he can do this season.

“When his productivity ever matches his potential, he’s going to be fun to watch. He’s a hard worker and he’s starting to learn what it is to be a good teammate,” Vakakes said.

Nik Alston will also be a junior and has potential to be a great player. He’s the younger brother of Brian Alston, who graduated and signed with Arkansas State last year.

Senior linebacker Landon Huey is the leader in the middle of the defense.

In the secondary, the Jags have some players with experience that should provide stability on the back end of the defense. Jamari Mosley is a senior cornerback, while Kelby Roberson is a senior safety who is back in good standing with the program and has turned into a leader.

“[Kelby] and Jamar together give us some stability and athletic ability out there,” Vakakes said.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Much like last season, Alex Lloyd and Josh Tulloss will battle it out for the kicking and punting duties.