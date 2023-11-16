Jags win 4th grade football championship

Spain Park’s fourth grade Jags tackle football team won the JSYFL championship last week with a 14-0 win over Thompson.

Spain Park lost to Hoover in the third grade championship game last year 6-0, but the team was able to earn the title this year.

The Jags went undefeated this season, with convincing regular season wins over Hoover (21-0) and Thompson (21-7). The Jags entered the playoffs as the top seed and beat Chelsea in the semifinals 19-0. Thompson beat Hoover 21-14 in the other semifinal game.

Spain Park then beat Thompson in the championship last Thursday at Oak Mountain’s Heardmont Park.

The Jags ended the year with a 9-0 record, scoring 189 points in the season and only allowing 54.

The team was coached by Ben Harrelson.