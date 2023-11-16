Jags win 4th grade football championship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carrie Groce Spain Park's fourth grade tackle football team won the league championship on Nov. 9, 2023.

Spain Park’s fourth grade Jags tackle football team won the JSYFL championship last week with a 14-0 win over Thompson.

Spain Park lost to Hoover in the third grade championship game last year 6-0, but the team was able to earn the title this year.

The Jags went undefeated this season, with convincing regular season wins over Hoover (21-0) and Thompson (21-7). The Jags entered the playoffs as the top seed and beat Chelsea in the semifinals 19-0. Thompson beat Hoover 21-14 in the other semifinal game.

Spain Park then beat Thompson in the championship last Thursday at Oak Mountain’s Heardmont Park.

The Jags ended the year with a 9-0 record, scoring 189 points in the season and only allowing 54.

The team was coached by Ben Harrelson.