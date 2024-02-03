Jags reclaim state championship crown

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley The Spain Park High School boys bowling team won the Class 6A-7A state championship on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at Bowlero in Mobile. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of CJ Urse Hawkins The 2023-24 Oak Mountain High School girls bowling team. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Spain Park’s Michael Kimble II, rolls the ball down the lane as the Jags compete in the Baker round against Spanish Fort during the AHSAA Class 6A-7A South Regional Tournament at Vestavia Bowl in Vestavia Hills on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Oak Mountain’s Emma Hawkins rolls the ball down the lane during the AHSAA Class 6A-7A South Regional Tournament at Vestavia Bowl on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

MOBILE – The high school state bowling tournament concluded Friday afternoon, with Spain Park High School’s boys claiming the Class 6A-7A state championship at the Bowlero bowling alley in Mobile.

In other words, redemption was grabbed by the Jags.

Spain Park capped off the day by defeating Thompson 4-2 in the championship round. It is the Jags’ second state title in three years, and the fourth in program history. After falling short of the crown by mere pins a year ago, there was only one thing on the mind of everyone within the program this season.

“Last year in Gadsden, we came in second,” said Lillian Singleton, one of Spain Park’s coaches. “I said then, ‘We will be back.’ Guess what? We’re back.”

The state tournament was contested over two days. On the first day, the teams bowl traditional games and are seeded for a single-elimination bracket by total pins. On the second day, teams play a best-of-seven series of Baker games — five bowlers each bowl two frames to make up one game — in a bracket format to determine a champion. The state tournament was delayed by a week due to the extreme winter weather conditions across north Alabama in mid-January.

The boys tournament was played in the afternoon, with Spain Park, Hewitt-Trussville and John Carroll among the local teams competing.

In the 6A-7A final, Thompson won the first game, before Spain Park won three straight to pull to a 3-1 advantage. Thompson bowled a 229 in the fifth game before Spain Park grabbed the victory in the sixth game.

Spain Park entered bracket play as the No. 2 seed, as Hewitt-Trussville edged the Jags by only 20 pins, 2,812-2,792, on the first day. Luke Eaton was the individual standout of the tournament, posting a three-game total of 663 to claim his own state title convincingly. Eaton has signed to bowl at Belmont Abbey College

Michael Kimble finished tied for fifth at 589 as well. He and Eaton are the team’s two seniors, with Kimble still mulling over his college options.

Connor Shamblin, Evan Kelty, Ray Olatubi, Caleb Mason, Zion Mims and Griffin Mikos also contributed.

The Jags were tested in the opening round, as Hartselle pushed the match to seven games. Hartselle bowled games of 227 and 236 to take a 2-1 lead in the match, before the teams alternated the next three. In the seventh, Spain Park won big, 222-143.

Spain Park’s matchup against defending state champion Sparkman was no easy one either, as that one also went to seven games. Sparkman evened the match at 3-3 by bowling a 257, before the Jags captured the final game with a strong closing frame.

“Against Hartselle, we were nervous,” coach Stephen Hobbs said. “We started getting it together. They didn’t bowl their best, but when they needed it, they did it. That’s just being tough.”

Spain Park has now captured four state championships in the nine years bowling has been a fully sanctioned sport in Alabama. But this season was the first in which the Jags won the area, the region and state tournament all in the same year.

Hewitt-Trussville was the top seed in 6A-7A, as the Huskies posted the top performance on day one of the tournament. Stanhope Elmore gave Hewitt a stern test in the opening round Friday, though, as the match went the full seven games. Stanhope took a 2-1 lead, Hewitt took a 3-2 lead, then the Huskies won a decisive seventh game.

Thompson swept the Huskies in four games in the semifinals.

Nate Dodson was the top bowler for the Huskies in the traditional rounds, finishing fifth overall with a total score of 589. Carter Pannell posted a 583, with Tristan Atwood, Eko Burroughs and Luke Stutsman posted scores as well. Josh Dodson was also part of the team’s lineup in the tournament.

The girls tournament took place in the morning, with Oak Mountain and Hewitt-Trussville each advancing to the semifinals in the 6A-7A division.

Oak Mountain achieved a program best for the second straight year with its run to the state semifinals. In the first day of the two-day tournament, the Eagles earned the No. 4 seed and the Huskies ended up with the No. 7 seed.

On Friday, Oak Mountain took down No. 5 Baker 4-1 in the opening round to get into the final four at state once again. The Eagles won the first three games (139-130, 166-126, 127-117) to jump out ahead. Baker won 157-145 in the fourth game, before Oak Mountain rallied to win 156-145 in the fifth game to take the match.

In the semifinals, Oak Mountain faced off with the eventual state champion Stanhope Elmore, also the top seed coming in. The Eagles went toe to toe with the Mustangs in each of the four games. Oak Mountain bowled three straight games of 156 and finished with a 180, all highly competitive scores. But Stanhope Elmore was simply too strong, with top bowler Alyssa Ward leading the charge.

“We had a remarkable season,” Oak Mountain coach CJ Urse Hawkins said. “We won the Rebel Roll and finished top three for the second year in a row. We lost to the top team in the state today. I’m proud of the girls for their commitment and determination all season to make this year a memorable one.”

In the traditional round, Emma Hawkins and Grace Smith were 13th and 14th overall, posting total scores of 509 and 508. Jenna Burson scored a 422 and Mabrey Whitehead bowled 405 over three games. Anna DuBose, Lauren Schuessler and Molly O’Dell were also part of the lineup throughout the tournament.

Oak Mountain also reached the semifinals of the South Regional tournament to qualify for state. The Eagles defeated Auburn 4-0 in the opening round before falling to Thompson 4-2 in the semifinal round.

Hewitt-Trussville started the day with a highlight, as the Huskies upset No. 2 Thompson 4-2 in the opening round. The Huskies took the first two games, 222-191 and 167-152 to take an early lead. Thompson claimed the third game 231-158 before Hewitt roared back to win 154-137. Thompson grabbed the fifth game 179-144 to narrow the gap, but Anna Abney’s strong 10th frame vaulted the Huskies to a 190-180 win in game six to clinch the match.

Sparkman defeated the Huskies 4-0 in the semifinal round. Stanhope Elmore defeated Sparkman in the championship match.

Deborah Stovall was the highest bowler for Hewitt’s girls, as she was 10th overall with a score of 520. Julianna Nussbaumer scored 454 and Anna Abney posted a 442. Evie Jones, Ainsley Rodgers, Sophia Shipman and Annie Georgia also competed for the Huskies.

Hewitt’s girls won the North Regional tournament, sweeping Parker and American Christian before beating Sparkman 3-1 in the final.

John Carroll claims 1st state title

John Carroll’s boys had a strong run at the Class 1A-5A level, winning the first state title in program history with a win over East Limestone in the final.

Two Cavaliers finished in the top 10 as individuals on the first day, with Braden Mauro finishing fifth and Anthony Mokry posting a seventh-place finish. Braydon Lowery, Alex Perrin and John Gaddy posted scores, with Harrison Balducci, Ryan Byrd and Minh Lam also contributing to the tema.

The Cavs were the fourth seed in bracket play, and began the tournament with a 4-1 win over Gulf Shores, posting a high game of 204. They then outlasted Scottsboro before taking down East Limestone to claim the trophy.