The Reset: Eagles win Oak Mountain Invite

BASKETBALL

The local basketball teams competed in post-Christmas events to wrap up the 2021 calendar year last week.

Oak Mountain’s boys hosted the Oak Mountain Invite, in which the Eagles and Briarwood participated in. Oak Mountain won the tournament with three wins in three days.

Oak Mountain began the tournament with a 50-20 win over Briarwood on Tuesday. Wilder Evers and Brady Dunn each scored 14 points to lead the Eagles. Miles Gilbert and Caleb Keller each scored 6 points for Briarwood.

On Wednesday, the Eagles blew past Clay-Chalkville 68-32. Three Eagles posted double figures, led by 13 points from Evers. Ryan Giegel scored 11 points and Dunn scored 10 points. Briarwood suffered a tough 61-59 loss to Chilton County.

Oak Mountain won the tournament with a hard-fought 35-29 win over Paul Bryant on Thursday. Dunn scored 9 points in the game and won the MVP award for the tournament. Evers contributed in several ways, registering 4 assists and 6 rebounds for the team. Matthew Heiberger added 8 points and 9 rebounds as well.

Briarwood finished the tournament with a 56-45 win over Mortimer Jordan.

The Chelsea boys played in the Metro Tournament at Homewood last week. The Hornets got things started with a thrilling win over Hartselle in the opening round Wednesday. After falling behind by double digits in the first half, the Hornets rallied to win 70-68. Paul Lanzi led the charge with 26 points in the game, while Carson Camper scored 13 and Aiden Owens added 11 points.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa took down Chelsea 64-51 on Thursday afternoon in the semifinals. Lanzi had another big game, posting 23 points. MJ Conrad added 9 points for the Hornets as well.

Chelsea finished the tournament Friday afternoon with a 52-41 loss to Homewood in the third-place game. Lanzi scored 17 points to cap off a strong week, while Avery Futch scored 7 points.

Chelsea’s girls played one game last week, falling to Mortimer Jordan 42-38 on Thursday in a battle of two of the best teams in Class 6A. Nia Cummings led the Lady Hornets with 10 points, while Mortimer Jordan’s Bellah Machen led all scorers with 18 points.

WRESTLING

The Oak Mountain wrestling team competed in the Heart of Dixie Classic at Vestavia Hills last week, with the Eagles taking home a fifth-place finish. Three Eagles finished first in their weight class, with Camden Tipton (115), Kirk Smitherman (122) and Nic Rigdon (287) taking home top honors. Zach Hauck was second in the 172-pound class. Aden Miller placed third at 154 pounds.

