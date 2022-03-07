The Reset: Spring sports in full swing

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Oak Mountain’s Lane Hope (22) passes the ball away from the Hoover defense as the Lady Eagles face the Lady Bucs at Hoover High School on Friday, March 4, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Briarwood baseball team began last week with a 6-3 win over Pelham on Monday. Brady Waugh led the offense with a big day, going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run. He also scored 2 runs in the game. Will Clark went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, and Jake Souders doubled and drove home a pair as well. Jonathan Stevens knocked in a run and scored one, while Drake Meeks got the start on the mound and earned the win, going 5 scoreless innings and allowing just 2 hits to go with 9 strikeouts.

Oak Mountain allowed Hueytown to score a run in the final inning and fell 3-2 on Tuesday. Maddox Macrory doubled and drove in a run, while McCollum Mansfield knocked in the other run for the Eagles. Davis Gillespie pitched well in his start, going 4 1/3 innings with a line of 3 runs (2 earned) and 8 strikeouts.

The local teams were in action again Thursday. Briarwood notched a 7-2 win, led by Waugh, who hit a home run and drove in 4 runs for the Lions. Will Clark notched 3 hits, while Andrew McAdams and Jackson Barnes each knocked in a run. Cooper Higgins pitched well, allowing 2 runs in 3 innings. Souders finished it off, surrendering a single hit over 4 innings of relief work.

Oak Mountain picked up a doubleheader sweep of Pell City, winning 6-3 and 11-0. In the first game, Matthew Heiberger knocked in a couple runs, with Andrew Hunt knocking one home as well. Garrison Kahn pitched well on the mound, striking out 7 in 5 innings of work. Conner Moore allowed just 1 hit in 2 innings of relief. In the second game, Macrory threw a no-hitter, pitching the complete game and striking out 6 batters. He also drove in 2 runs at the plate. Hunt went 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, while Heiberger drove in 2 as well. Mansfield, Taylor Bush, Blake Bailey and Nolan McCord all drove in a run in the game.

Chelsea played in the Perfect Game Showdown in Hoover, beginning things with a 4-0 loss to Blessed Trinity. Reid Gongwer got the start on the mound, going 5 innings and striking out 9 while also notching 2 hits at the plate. Brandon Ridderhoff struck out the side in an inning of relief work as well.

Briarwood fell to Pelham 11-0 on Friday.

Chelsea continued play in the Perfect Game event Friday, beating North Broward 5-3. Cade Orr drove in a pair of runs to lead the Hornets, while Gongwer tallied 2 hits and 2 runs. Campbell McCluney got the start and went 2 1/3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. Andrew Floyd got the win in relief, hurling 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, surrendering 4 hits and striking out 6. Chelsea notched a second win Friday, beating Mountain View 10-0. Evan Jones drove in 3 runs for the Hornets, while Chris McNeill knocked in a pair. Christian Kallaher and Floyd each drove in a run, while Kaden Heatherly threw 5 innings, allowing just 1 hit.

Chelsea finished the eveng with a 9-1 loss to Loganville on Saturday. Kallaher drove in the run for Chelsea. Steven Shelton pitched well in relief, going 5 2/3 innings and surrendering 2 runs on 5 hits.

SOFTBALL

The Oak Mountain softball team got last week off to a strong start with an 8-2 win over Chilton County on Monday. Chilton County took an early lead on a Macey Pierce home run in the first inning, and she would go on to register a 4-for-4 game. But after that, the Eagles settled in and took control. Elizabeth Zaleski led the Eagles by going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and 3 runs batted in. Anna Dubose drove in a couple, while Emily Hart and Carolyn Graham each tallied 2 hits and an RBI. Sarah Katona drove in a run as well to support Allison Turner, who allowed just the 2 runs in 7 innings in the circle.

Oak Mountain began Class 7A, Area 6 play on Tuesday with an impressive 13-8 upset win over Vestavia Hills. Vestavia jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Eagles responded with 10 runs over the third and fourth innings to take a lead they would not relinquish. Kristian Carr was the star for Oak Mountain, hitting two doubles and driving in 6 runs on the night. She also pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Dubose drove in 3 runs, while Zaleski, Katona, Alea Rye and Makenzie Price all drove in a run. For Vestavia, Miah Simmons knocked in a pair of runs, while Ella Gallaspy went 3-for-4 with an RBI, 3 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Caroline Redden was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Libby Pippin, Reese Johnson and Kylie Reid all knocked in a run as well.

Briarwood suffered a 15-0 loss to Ramsay on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Oak Mountain kept up its winning ways with an 11-2 win over Sumiton Christian. Katona went deep, hitting a homer, doubling and driving in 3 runs in the game. Zaleski went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored. Carr had 2 hits and 2 RBIs as well. Carolyn Graham and Sheridan Andrews also knocked in a pair of runs each as well. Turner got the start and pitched well, allowing an unearned run on 4 hits in 4 innings. Price got the save, going the final 3 innings and allowing an unearned run in 3 innings.

Spain Park held off Chelsea 9-6 on Wednesday. Spain Park scored the first 9 runs of the game, with the Hornets scoring 6 over the final two innings to battle back. Katie Flannery went deep for the second day in a row, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and 4 RBIs. Emma Hawkins was 2-for-3 with a triple, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored as well. Maggie Daniel and Charlee Bennett knocked in a run as well. Katherine Brown got the start and pitched 6 innings, allowing 4 runs and earning the win. For Chelsea, Julie Amacher went deep, hitting a homer and driving in a pair of runs. Olivia Trout had a triple and 2 RBIs, while Kathryn Bryars was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.

On Thursday, Chelsea took down Brookwood 4-0. Trout was stellar in the circle, hurling a complete game shutout with 5 hits allowed and 9 strikeouts. Amacher notched 2 hits and an RBI, while Olivia Morgan drove in a run as well.

Oak Mountain suffered a 13-2 loss to a strong Thompson team. For the Eagles, Anna Dubose and Alea Rye knocked in the runs. Briarwood fell to Pike Road 13-2, as Meredith Kellum supplied the offense with a home run.

SOCCER

The Oak Mountain girls soccer team fell 2-1 to Spain Park last Tuesday. Chelsea’s boys notched a 10-0 victory over Woodlawn on Tuesday, while the Briarwood boys earned a 4-0 win over Altamont.

On Wednesday, the Chelsea boys suffered a tough defeat at the hands of Thompson, 2-1. Thompson opened the scoring early in the second half, but Chelsea equalized on Grant Saether’s goal with less than 10 minutes to play. Thompson came back to score the winner in the final minute of regulation.

On Thursday, the Oak Mountain boys won their home opener with a 4-1 victory over Helena. Chelsea’s girls suffered a tough 2-0 defeat to area foe Mountain Brook.

On Friday, the Chelsea boys beat a pesky Shades Valley team 2-1, Oak Mountain’s boys finished in a 1-1 draw with Northridge and Oak Mountain’s girls topped Hoover 3-0.

GOLF

The Chelsea boys golf team beat Fayetteville 181-219 to open the season on Thursday.

TENNIS

Last Tuesday, the Chelsea tennis teams earned wins over Pelham, the boys winning 7-2 and the girls winning 8-1.

The Chelsea girls swept area foe Helena on Thursday with a 9-0 win.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Chelsea outdoor track and field team competed in the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Oxford last Saturday. Jadlyn Debardlabon won the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.76 seconds and topped the standings in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11 inches. The girls 4x100-meter relay team won as well. Matt Gray won the 200 on the boys side in 22.92 seconds, Alex Redd won the 300 hurdles in 43.89 seconds and Logan Hamby won the discus with a throw of 103-7.

Debardlabon was second in the 100, Addison Foster was second in the 400, Lily Rigor was third in the 300 hurdles, the girls 4x800 relay was second and the 4x400 relay was third, and the boys 4x100 was third.

Oak Mountain competed at the Husky March Classic. The Eagles had a number of podium finishers, including Quest Agee and Wesley Yeatman (second and third in the 400), Ethan Hammett (second in high jump), Mitch Allen (third in triple jump) and Walker Hughes (third in javelin).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.