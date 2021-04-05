The Reset: Hornets baseball earns area sweep

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Chelsea’s Cole Kennedy (28) swings at a pitch during an at-bat in a game against Helena at Chelsea High School on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Oak Mountain baseball team split a doubleheader with James Clemens last Tuesday. In the first game, the Eagles fell 1-0 despite a great pitching performance from Connor Adams. He went six innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts. In a 7-2 win in the second game, Davis Gillespie drove in two runs, while Matthew Heiberger went 3-for-3 with a double. Stephen Moraski and Drew Rowland combined for a strong pitching performance, going five and two innings, respectively.

Chelsea began Class 6A, Area 9 play with a key 4-2 win over Mountain Brook on Tuesday. Connor Ball’s performance on the mound contributed to the victory in a big way, as he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts in his six innings. Also in Area 9 play, Briarwood fell to Homewood 5-2. Wesley Helms tallied three hits for the Lions, while Samuel Burr pitched 4 2/3 strong innings in relief.

Chelsea earned the area sweep on Thursday with a 4-1 win over the Spartans. Brock Hill was stellar on the mound, allowing an unearned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts in the complete game performance.

Briarwood fell to Homewood 6-5 on Friday.

On Saturday, Oak Mountain was swept by Hueytown in a doubleheader. The Eagles fell 7-3 and 9-3. The same day, Chelsea earned a 4-3 win over a strong Helena team. Reid Gongwer was stout on the mound for the Hornets, allowing three runs on three hits in seven innings, with seven strikeouts.

Briarwood fell to Spain Park 7-6 in nine innings on Saturday. Tyler Waugh went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Spencer Nichols allowed a run in four innings on the mound.

SOFTBALL

The Oak Mountain softball team earned a walk-off 6-5 victory over Chilton County last Monday. Riley Sullivan’s double lifted the Eagles to the win in the bottom of the seventh. Sarah Katona led the Eagles offense in the game, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run and three runs batted in.

Chelsea fell to Thompson 8-0 on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Briarwood fell to McAdory 20-0.

Oak Mountain dropped an area contest to Spain Park 18-0 on Thursday.

Oak Mountain played in the Calera Tournament over the weekend, beginning things with a couple wins on Friday. The Eagles beat Briarwood 13-0, as Emily Hart went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Dawn Autry was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI. Kristian Carr pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. Oak Mountain then defeated Bibb County 2-1. Hart drove in both runs with a homer, and Lacy Marty struck out nine and allowed three hits in six innings.

Briarwood also played in the Calera Tournament, falling to Oak Mountain and 11-3 to Chilton County.

Chelsea competed in the Bob Jones Tournament over the weekend, splitting a pair of games on Friday. The Hornets fell to Bob Jones 8-0 and rebounded to beat White House (Tenn.) 5-1. Hannah Marler homered for Chelsea, while Olivia Bergert went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyler Erwin pitched well, allowing just one run on four hits in seven innings, with 13 strikeouts.

On Saturday, Oak Mountain fell to Corner 3-2 and Briarwood lost to Calera 15-2 to end their runs in the tournament.

Chelsea played two more games in the tournament on Saturday. The Hornets beat Huntsville 8-4, as Bergert homered twice, Abby Hibbs knocked in two and Maia Harris pitched four shutout innings. Jadyn Buff drove in two runs and Erwin homered in a 10-5 loss to Buckhorn.

SOCCER

The local soccer teams returned to action last Tuesday. The Oak Mountain boys fell to Vestavia Hills 3-1, while the Oak Mountain girls tied 1-1 with Montgomery Academy. Briarwood’s girls beat Westminster-Oak Mountain 6-0, but the boys fell 4-2 to the same squad. The Chelsea boys fell to Spain Park 5-2 and the Lady Hornets blew past Shades Valley 10-0.

On Thursday, the Chelsea boys fell to Mountain Brook 3-0, eliminating the Hornets from playoff contention.

Oak Mountain’s boys rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie 3-3 with Spain Park on Friday evening. Oak Mountain’s girls picked up a convincing 4-0 win over Bob Jones. Chelsea’s girls picked up a critical 1-0 win over Homewood in area play as well.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain track and field teams competed in the Spain Park Classic last Friday. Oak Mountain’s boys came in fifth as a team.

For Oak Mountain, Hunter Wright won the 1,600-meter run. Jimmy Harris placed third in the 400, the boys 4x400 relay team won, Ethan Hammett placed second in the high jump and Alex Mathis was third in shot put.

