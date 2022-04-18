The Reset: Hornets baseball wins area

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Reid Gongwer (32) celebrates at home plate with the Hornets after hitting a 3-run homer in the first inning of the area championship game against Mountain Brook at Chelsea High School on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Oak Mountain baseball team began a big Class 7A, Area 5 series last Tuesday with a 6-4 win over Hoover. Matthew Heiberger provided half of the offense for the Eagles, driving in 3 runs. Nick McCord, Kevin Jasinski and Chapman Wallock drove in a run each as well. Maddox Macrory hit a double. On the mound, Jasinski gave up 2 runs in 3 innings, McCollum Mansfield pitched a hitless inning and Davis Gillespie threw 2 scoreless frames with 4 strikeouts. For Hoover, Carter Milliron was 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs, Andrew Batson was 2-for-4 and Sam Schmidt allowed just 2 earned runs in 6 innings.

Chelsea and Briarwood were also involved in a critical 6A, Area 9 series as well, with Chelsea pulling out a 6-5 win Tuesday. Chris McNeill ultimately lifted the Hornets to the win with a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. Walker Thomas and Carson Orr each had games with a pair of hits and a run driven in. Andrew Floyd struck out 9 batters over 4 2/3 innings, and Kaden Heatherly finished things off by throwing 2 1/3 scoreless. For Briarwood, Andrew McAdams knocked in a pair, with Will Clark and Cooper Higgins tallying RBIs as well. Drake Meeks pitched 4 innings, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) with 9 strikeouts. Jackson Stevens threw the final 3 innings, allowing an unearned run on a hit with 5 punchouts.

Oak Mountain beat Hoover 5-2 to win the series Thursday, before the Bucs rallied to win the third game 7-3. In the Oak Mountain win, Gillespie hit a homer and knocked in a pair for the Eagles, while Macrory, Andrew Hunt and Taylor Bush all hit doubles for Oak Mountain. Bush, Heiberger and Wallock drove in a run each as well. On the mound, Heiberger allowed 2 runs in 4 innings, while Macrory threw 2 hitless and scoreless frames. Luke McNeill knocked in a run for the Bucs, while Tyler Wilson, JD Shanlever and Kohl Jolley all had solid outings on the mound.

In the third game of the series, Hoover won behind RJ Hamilton’s homer and 3 RBIs and solid relief pitching from Marcus Locklear and Zac McGarity, who combined for 5 scoreless innings. Lucas Steele drove in a pair, while Devin Lee knocked one in as well. McNeill tallied 3 hits and scored 3 runs. For Oak Mountain, Macrory and Grant Rakers drove in runs. John Romei and Ryan DeLucca threw scoreless innings in relief.

Chelsea earned its way into the playoffs by finishing off the area sweep Thursday in a 10-4 win. Briarwood took the early lead, but the Hornets combined for 7 runs over the third and fourth innings to take control of the game. Christian Kallaher hit a solo home run, while Jackson Morgan and Thomas each had an extra base hit and knocked in a run. McNeill went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, 2 runs socred and 3 stolen bases. Reid Gongwer drove in a pair in addition to going 5 2/3 innings on the mound. Evan Jones tallied an RBI and Carson Camper went the final 1 1/3 innings. For Briarwood, Luke Sibley, Higgins and Sam Hoff all knocked in runs. Brady Waugh went 4-for-4 as well.

Chelsea earned the area title with a 12-7 win over Mountain Brook on Friday in the area tiebreaker. Gongwer had 2 hits in the game, including a 3-run homer, and finished with 4 RBIs. Kallaher and Jones each had 2 hits, while Morgan and Campbell McCluney each drove in a run. Heatherly earned the win and Steven Shelton locked down the save. For Mountain Brook, Ford Moffatt knocked in 2 runs, while Walker Allen and John Cooper each knocked in a run as well.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team celebrated its eight seniors last Monday in a 7-2 area win over Briarwood. In the game, Taylin Galloway hit a double and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Patriots. Hunter Dunn, Hayden Bell and Katelyn Pope all knocked in runs as well. Zoe Couch went the distance in the circle, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits over 7 innings, compiling 14 strikeouts as well. For Briarwood, Meredith Kellum went 2-for-3 with a solo home runs, while Ashley Heinemann knocked in the other run. Cameron Fountain pitched well in relief, surrendering a run on 4 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Hewitt-Trussville blew past Oak Mountain 14-0 on Monday to earn an area win. Kenleigh Cahalan was a force offensively for the Huskies, finishing the night 3-for-4 with a triple, a home runs, 3 runs batted in and 3 runs scored in the game. Sara Phillips hit a homer as well and knocked in 4 runs. Olivia Faggard had a huge game as well, racking up 4 hits and driving in 4 runs. Hannah Dorsett went 2-for-3, scoring 3 runs, Riley Rudick notched 3 hits, Riley Tyree knocked in a couple and Emily Onofry went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

The Mountain Brook softball team earned an area win last Tuesday, beating Briarwood 17-8 in a high-scoring contest. Edith Kaplan went deep for the Spartans, finishing the game with a pair of runs batted in. Tanner Battle registered 4 hits, with a pair of doubles, an RBI and 3 runs scored. Patty Ann Frierson, Claire Robinett and Reagan Rape each finished the night with 3 hits, with Rape driving in 3 runs, Robinett knocking in a pair and Frierson knocking one home as well. Marrison Kearse and Chloe Hontzas had 2 RBIs, while Emma Stearns and Ellie Pitts drove in a run. Pitts pitched well for the Spartans, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits in 4 innings, with 9 strikeouts. For Briarwood, Kellum hit a home run and drove in a pair of runs. Kate Atkinson went 3-for-4 with 2 doubles and 3 runs, Fountain was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs, Bella Williams had 2 hits and an RBI, and Heinemann drove in a run.

The Spain Park softball team grabbed an area win last Tuesday, beating Oak Mountain 4-0. Katie Flannery hit a home run to lead the Jags’ offensive attack, driving in 3 runs. Maggie Daniel knocked in the other run to support Ella Reed’s strong performance in the circle. Reed went the complete game, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 13. Allison Turner pitched well for the Eagles, also going the full distances and surrendering 4 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits.

Hoover celebrated its seven seniors on Wednesday in a 12-2 win over Oak Mountain. Campbell Hecklinski made the most of her big day, homering twice and driving in 4 runs. Madisyn Chaney, another senior, had a big game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs, along with throwing 5 innings in the circle. Bella Foran doubled in a run and Kaitlyn Raines knocked one home as well. For Oak Mountain, Kristian Carr and Carolyn Graham drove in runs.

Oak Mountain got back in the win column Thursday, blowing past Mountain Brook 12-2. Emily Mackin had a huge game offensively, hitting a homer and knocking in 5 runs. Katona had a pair of hits and drove in 3, while Hart and Graham each had 2 hits and an RBI. Makenzie Price contributed in multiple facets, tallying a pair of hits and an RBI at the plate, while pitching 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 5 hits. For Mountain Brook, Pitts went 2-for-3 with a run driven in.

Chelsea notched an area win Thursday, beating Briarwood 10-0. Offensively, Jadyn Buff was a star from the leadoff spot, going 4-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in and a pair of stolen bases. Abby Hibbs, Kathryn Bryars and Hardy Erwin all knocked in 2 runs as well. Erwin pitched a stellar game as well, allowing 4 hits and striking out 7 in 5 scoreless innings of work. Olivia Trout and Hannah Marler knocked in runs as well. Sophie Williams pitched in relief for the Lions, going 3 2/3 innings with 4 hits and 1 run allowed.

SOCCER

The Oak Mountain boys and girls soccer teams earned area wins last Monday over Tuscaloosa County. The girls won 12-0 and the boys picked up a 5-0 victory.

On Tuesday, the Briarwood boys defeated Chelsea 3-1, while the Mountain Brook girls took down Chelsea 2-1. Oak Mountain’s girls also earned a narrow win, defeating Homewood 1-0.

Briarwood’s girls beat Westminster-Oak Mountain 5-2 on Wednesday. On Thursday, both Briarwood teams earned wins over Southside-Gadsden.

Oak Mountain closed out area play on top Friday night, with the girls beating Thompson 5-0 and the boys winning over the Warriors 2-0. Chelsea was less fortunate against area foe Homewood, the boys falling 8-1 and the girls losing 6-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Chelsea and Oak Mountain track and field teams competed in the Mountain Brook Invitational over the weekend. Highlighting the performances was the Oak Mountain boys team, which finished fifth.

For Chelsea, Cady McPhail finished second in the 800-meter run and Miles Brush was third in the two mile run.

On the Oak Mountain boys side, Devan Moss was fifth in the 100-meter dash, Ethan Hammett was second and Mitch Allen fifth in the high jump, Allen was second and Hammett was fifth in the triple jump and Walker Hughes was third in the javelin.

TENNIS

The Chelsea boys and girls tennis teams advanced past the section tournament last week, qualifying for the state tournament this week. The girls won Class 6A, Section 3 and the boys finished second.

GOLF

The Chelsea boys golf team finished second in the Aggie Invitational last Monday. Sean Brewer led the way with a round of 76.

The Oak Mountain boys won a tournament at Cider Ridge. Will Bramblett, Sam Martin, Brendin Simich, Saxon Rockett and Will Greene help lead the Eagles to their second straight tournament win.

