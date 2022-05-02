The Reset: Hornets win Game 3, advance to quarterfinals

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Kaden Heatherly (18) pitches during the area championship game against Mountain Brook at Chelsea High School on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team traveled to Cullman last weekend for the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. On Friday, the two teams split the first two games of the series, Chelsea winning the first game 11-1 and Cullman winning the second game 8-0.

In the first game, the Hornets hit three home runs. Campbell McCluney, Reid Gongwer and Christian Kallaher all went deep in the game. Gongwer drove in 3 runs and McCluney knocked in a pair. Tucker Garrett went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs as well. Evan Jones and Jackson Morgan knocked in runs, Carson Orr doubled and Chris McNeill scored twice. Andrew Floyd pitched a gem, allowing an unearned run on a single hit over his 6 innings of work, with 7 strikeouts.

In the second game, Jones and Garrett hit doubles in an otherwise dry offensive game. Brandon Ridderhoff pitched 2 innings in relief, allowing a run on 2 hits.

Chelsea locked up a spot in the quarterfinal round with a 7-2 win Saturday afternoon. The Hornets struck early and often, putting 3 runs on the scoreboard in each of the first two innings to take a commanding 6-1 lead. They added another run in the third and cruised from there.

Gongwer belted a pair of home runs to lead the way, ending his day going 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs in total. Jones hit a solo homer of his own. Morgan and McCluney also added RBIs to their ledger. Kaden Heatherly pitched a gem, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits in his complete game effort. He struck out 5 batters as well.

Chelsea advances to the 6A quarterfinals next weekend against Hazel Green.

SOFTBALL

The Briarwood softball team wrapped up the regular season last Monday with an 8-7 win over Oak Grove. Meredith Kellum led the way for the Lions by going 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 runs batted in. Sophie Williams and Ashley Heinemann each tallied 2 hits and 2 RBIs. Bella Williams hit a double and drove in a run as well.

Oak Mountain shut out Sumiton Christian 7-0 on Tuesday. Elizabeth Zaleski led the Eagles offense by registering 3 hits and driving in a pair of runs. Emily Hart notched 2 hits and 2 RBIs of her own. Emily Mackin had a strong game, going 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and 2 stolen bases. Sheridan Andrews and Sarah Katona drove in runs as well. Allison Turner threw a stellar game, allowing just 1 hit over 6 shutout innings.

Vestavia Hills took down Chelsea 11-3 on Thursday. Pippin had another strong game to lead the Rebels’ offense, going 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and 2 RBIs. She also scored 4 runs in the game. Lucy Spisto hit a double and scored 3 runs, while MK Meeks, Kylie Reid and Miah Simmons each knocked in a pair of runs. Simmons threw 4 hitless innings and Yother allowed a run in 2 innings of work. Caroline Redden drove in a run as well. For Chelsea, Olivia Trout hit a triple and drove 2 runs in, while Morgan Brewer knocked another one in.

Briarwood and Chelsea play in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament this Tuesday and Wednesday at Chelsea. Oak Mountain competes in the 7A, Area 6 tournament Monday-Wednesday at Hewitt-Trussville.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Oak Mountain boys soccer team finished in a 2-2 draw with Westminster-Oak Mountain. The girls played as well, notching a 4-1 win over Indian Springs. Chelsea’s girls were in action at Helena, knocking off the Lady Huskies 4-3.

On Tuesday, the Chelsea boys wrapped up their regular season with a 6-0 win over McAdory. The Hornets finished the season with a mark of 12-7-3, missing the playoffs.

Oak Mountain’s girls finished out the regular season Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Auburn.

Oak Mountain begins the Class 7A playoffs this Tuesday at home. The boys host Hewitt-Trussville at 5 p.m. and the girls follow with a game against Spain Park at 7 p.m.

GOLF

The Briarwood boys and girls golf teams advanced past the section tournament last Monday. Briarwood’s boys shot 308, 12 strokes ahead of Oxford. The boys won the section, with Nathan Barnes the low medalist with a round of 73. Sam Burns was second overall with a round of 75. Mason Will fired a 79 and Jake Scott scored 81. The girls posted a score of 272 to finish second to Helena. They were led by Camille Beatty, who shot 86. Both teams will play at the sub-state tournament this week.

Oak Mountain’s boys finished third in the Class 7A, Section 3 golf tournament. Will Greene led the team with a round of 77. Saxon Rockett shot a 79, Will Bramblett fired an 80 and Brendin Simich and Sam Martin each scored 83.

The sub-state tournament is this week.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Briarwood and Chelsea outdoor track and field teams competed at the Class 6A, Section 2 meet at Mountain Brook last weekend.

For Briarwood, Kate Saunders won the discus throw with a toss of 98 feet, 10 inches. Riley Margene won the pole vault on the boys side, clearing the bat at 12-6. Livi Reebals finished third in the 100-meter hurdles, the girls 4x800-meter relay team was third and Ansley Murphy finished second in the pole vault. Jay Butler was third in the 400-meter dash.

For Chelsea, Jadlyn Debardlabon won the long jump with a leap of 17-7. Alana McCulla won the pole vault by clearing 10-6. The girls 4x400 relay won in 4:01 as well. Miles Brush won the 1,600 and 3,200 on the boys side.

Cady McPhail placed third in the 400, Lily Rigor was third in the 300-meter hurdles, the girls 4x800 relay was second, Nia Cummings finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump, Matt Gray finished second in the 100 and third in the 200, Brush was second in the 800 and the boys 4x800 relay was third.

Oak Mountain also competed at Mountain Brook, in the 7A, Section 3 meet. On the girls side, Faith Scardino finished third in the 3,200 and the 4x800 relay was third. For the boys, Devan Moss was third in the 100, Quest Agee placed third in the 400, the 4x800 relay was second, the 4x400 relay was third, Mitch Allen finished second in triple jump and Walker Hughes was second in the javelin competition.

The state tournament is this weekend in Gulf Shores.

