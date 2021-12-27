The Reset: Baskeball teams compete in pre-Christmas events

× Expand Photo courtesy of Knight Eady The Oak Mountain High School boys basketball team during the Battle 205 event Dec. 21, 2021.

Over the course of the year, 280 Living will keep you up to date on the various local high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Many of the local basketball teams played in pre-Christmas tournaments last week.

Briarwood’s girls began play Monday in the Charles Webster Invitational at Clay-Chalkville, the Lady Lions beating Fultondale 43-34. Ann Tatum Baker paced Briarwood with 18 points, with Mary Beth Dicen joining her in double figures at 10 points. Sigourney Bell added 9 points as well.

Briarwood’s boys fell to Tuscaloosa County 56-46 in the Woodlawn Invitational on Monday, while both Chelsea teams opened play with a victory.

Chelsea’s girls played in the Lady Jag Classic at Spain Park, beating Cullman 56-43. Sydney Schwallie led the way with 17 points, with Ashley Washington contributing 13 points. The Chelsea boys picked up a 71-56 win over Pleasant Grove in the Wallace State Christmas Classic. Paul Lanzi scored 27 points and Avery Futch poured in 20 to give the Hornets a pair of stars in the game.

Oak Mountain’s boys played in the Battle 205 event at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, in an event pitting city teams against metro teams. Oak Mountain took down Jackson-Olin 56-32 on Monday afternoon. Wilder Evers led the way with 15 points and Brady Dunn added 14 points.

On Tuesday, Oak Mountain’s girls fell to Homewood 49-45 in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational. Chelsea’s girls, playing at Spain Park, fell to Rogers 36-35. Washington had 12 points in the game, with Lexi Redd adding 12 points.

At Clay-Chalkville, Briarwood’s girls fell to the host team 39-21. Briarwood’s boys beat Bessemer City 59-24 at Woodlawn. Miller Stubblefield led the Lions with 14 points and Miles Gilbert added 11 points.

The Oak Mountain boys notched another win in Battle 205 action, knocking off Carver-Birmingham 81-43. Dunn went for 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a pair of steals to lead the Eagles. Evers posted 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Evan Smith and Ean Gove each went for 10 points and 4 assists, with Smith adding 4 steals as well.

Both Briarwood teams finished the week with wins Wednesday. The Lady Lions came back to beat Helena 48-40 to cap off the Charles Webster Invitational. Emma Kerley finished with 12 points to lead the team, Baker posted 10 points and Dicen added 9 points. The Briarwood boys finished the Woodlawn Invitational with a 39-33 win over Sylacauga. Grant Mears posted 10 points to lead the way in a defensive struggle, while Gilbert scored 9 and William Lloyd added 7.

Chelsea’s girls finished off the Lady Jag Classic with a 38-25 win over Huffman. Redd had 12 points and Washington registered 11 points to lead the Lady Hornets in scoring.

Oak Mountain’s girls posted a 46-34 win over Jeff Davis to finish off the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational. Abby Gordon led the Lady Eagles on the day, with 13 points. Tamia Threatt finished with 9 points and Lauren Schuessler registered 8 points. The Oak Mountain boys fell to Ramsay 52-50 to wrap up the Battle 205 event. Dunn had 17 points and 8 rebounds in defeat.

WRESTLING

Three Chelsea girls competed in the Indians Invitational at Wetumpka last Monday. Gabrielle Thompson finished second in the 152-pound division, while Roxana Gonzalez was fourth in 138 and Haley Johnstone competed in 120. Lauren Kennedy from Oak Mountain placed fifth in 138.

Chelsea’s boys competed in the Homewood Holiday Scramble on Wednesday, finishing fourth out of 14 teams. Carson Burroughs was the team’s top performer, placing third in the 106-pound class.

