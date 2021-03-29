Tipton claims individual wrestling title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dawn Harrison. Oak Mountain’s Camden Tipton won the 106-pound division at the Class 7A state wrestling tournament.

Camden Tipton claimed the 106-pound individual title at the AHSAA Class 7A state wrestling tournament in February, leading Oak Mountain High School to a 10th-place finish in the team standings.

Tipton (32-8) was the top wrestler for the Eagles at the tournament, defeating Spain Park’s Bradley Williams by 8-6 decision in the final. Williams was a seventh grader who suffered his first loss of the season to Tipton in the championship.

Tipton won a 12-6 decision over Hoover’s Ty Sisson in the semifinals. Austin Buird (126 pounds) and Cole Burrough (145) also advanced to the semifinals for Oak Mountain. Kirk Smitherman placed fifth in the 113-pound class.

Spain Park finished fourth in the 7A tournament, scoring 147.5 points. The top Spain Park performer was Williams, who finished the year with a 34-1 record, falling just short of a perfect season.

Williams knocked off Mac Chandler of Vestavia Hills by a 5-3 decision in the semifinals. Will Conlon (172), Ray, Hughes and Brandon Fortenberry (220) each advanced to the semifinals as well.

For Spain Park, Nathaniel Philman, John Robert Thompson, Granger Scarborough, Max Milazzo, Fischer Harrison, Kyle Oliveira and Rayshod Burts also wrestled. Thompson and Harrison actually rallied from losses to finish third in their respective weight classes.

Ryley Do-Bui, Aden Miller, Owen Carrington, Caleb Price, Zach Hauck, Landon Holcomb, Nathan Besch, Luke Oswalt, Hudson Youngblood and Andrew Lee also wrestled for the Eagles.

Chelsea placed 12th in the Class 5A-6A tournament. Cale Tucker was second at 106 pounds, winning four matches before falling to Mortimer Jordan’s Brodie Christmas in the final. Preston Royster finished third in the 182-pound division and Adam Byerman placed fifth and 126 pounds.

Hunter Ingram, Caiden Conoey, Bear Maxwell, Collin Burroughs, Colin Rigor, Ian Osbourn and Kalob Johnstone also competed for the Hornets.