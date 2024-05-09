Local teams perform well at state outdoor

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Oak Mountain's John Shoemaker competes in the 3200 Meter during the AHSAA Class 7A Section 3 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Chelsea's Juliette Edwards competes in the 3200 Meter during the AHSAA Class 7A Section 3 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Richard Force Briarwood competes during the AHSAA Class 6A Section 2 track and field sectionals at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Photo by Richard Force Prev Next

The high school state outdoor track and field meet was held May 2-4 in Gulf Shores.

Chelsea’s girls led the way amongst local teams, putting forth a fifth-place finish in Class 7A.

Briarwood’s girls were sixth in 6A, while Oak Mountain’s boys finished 7th in 7A.

In 6A, Northridge won the boys title and Mountain Brook ran away with the girls championship. In 7A, Hoover swept the boys and girls titles.

For Chelsea’s girls, Addison Foster put together a strong meet, winning the 300-meter hurdles and finishing second in the 100-meter hurdles. Ty Cason was impressive as well, winning the 800-meter race and placing third in the 1,600.

The relay teams were strong as well, as both the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays finished second.

Mia Dunavant placed seventh in the 400 and 800, while Tamarah Rice was seventh in long jump.

A few Briarwood girls got to the podium during the meet. The 4x800 relay team came in second. Bela Doss finished second individually, posting a time of 2 minutes, 17 seconds, in the 800-meter race. Mary Grace Parker got third in the 3,200, and Ansley Murphy was third in the pole vault.

Emma Kerley posted a sixth-place in triple jump and ninth in high jump, Livi Reebals was fifth in the 100 hurdles, and Parker and Doss finished fifth and sixth in the 1,600.

For Oak Mountain’s boys, John Shoemaker won the 3,200, posting a 7A record time of 9:09. Shoemaker also grabbed third in the 1,600. Cooper Jeffcoat got a third-place finish in the 800. The 4x800 relay team reached the podium by placing third as well.

Sean Carson was sixth in the 200.

Briarwood’s Charlie Thompson earned a top 10 in the shot put, finishing 10th with a personal best.

Chelsea’s boys had some standout performances. The 4x100 relay team got to the podium by finishing third. Gabe Pendley was second in the javelin throw, Parker Campbell finished third in the 3,200 and Eryk Brown was third in the 200.

Campbell also placed fourth in the 3,200, Jonathan Laughlin was eighth in the discus throw, Wyatt Irvin was ninth in pole vault and Brandon Sims finished 10th in long jump.

Oak Mountain’s girls 4x800 relay team claimed third place to get on the podium stand. Catarina Williams did the same by finishing third in the 400. She was also sixth in the 800.

Samantha Bennett finished eighth in the 100, Julia Bueche was 10th in the 100 hurdles, Lauren Cole was eighth in the 1,600, Sara Cothran finished ninth in the javelin throw and Harper Richey was fifth in pole vault. The 4x400 relay team was sixth.

Spain Park’s Delaney Vickers won the 3,200 in 11 minutes. She was also second in the 800 and 1,600. Zachary Erickson posted a third-place result in the discus throw.