Week 2 Preview: Eagles head to Pelham

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News. TUS_Northridge Oak Mountain GC Oak Mountain running back Marty Myricks (1) runs away from Northridge High defensive back CJ Stinson (21) to score a touchdown at Northridge High Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The preseason talk is over, and games have finally been played. We are entering Week 2, and here’s a short preview of each game Starnes Media will be covering this week.

Mountain Brook (0-1) at James Clemens (1-0)

Date : Thursday, Aug. 31

: Thursday, Aug. 31 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Madison City Schools Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook fell to Vestavia Hills 35-10; James Clemens pulled out a 26-21 win over Gardendale to begin the season.

What to watch: Mountain Brook is licking its wounds after Vestavia Hills rolled to victory in the season opener last Thursday. But it won’t get a whole lot easier, as Mountain Brook takes to the road to play a second straight Class 7A foe in James Clemens, a team that defeated Gardendale last week. Despite the lopsided final score, Mountain Brook was nearly even in total yardage with Vestavia Hills, so things may not have been as bad as it seemed. This will be a good test for the Spartans.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook knocked off James Clemens 42-21 on Aug. 26, 2022. It was the first Spartans win in three meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook remains on the road to begin region play at Minor. James Clemens will take on rival Bob Jones in its first region game as well.

Briarwood (0-1) at Spain Park (1-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 1

: Friday, Sept. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Briarwood was shut out by Clay-Chalkville 31-0, while Spain Park pitched a shutout to beat Calera 55-0.

What to watch: Briarwood and Spain Park were on opposite ends of blowout shutouts last Friday in the season openers. The Lions were defeated by a team that appears to be one of the best in Class 6A, while the Jags got off to an encouraging start. This game will be important for momentum heading into region play.

Last meeting: Briarwood edged Spain Park 23-21 on Aug. 26, 2022. The Lions have won the last two games in the series and hold a 3-2 lead all-time.

Next week: Briarwood remains on the road next week, beginning region play at Chilton County. Spain Park hosts city rival Hoover in a region game as well.

Chelsea (0-1) vs. Calera (0-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 1

: Friday, Sept. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea lost to Helena 50-14, while Calera lost to Spain Park 55-0.

What to watch: Chelsea and Calera took their lumps in the season opener, so at least one of them will feel better about things after this one. Chelsea is looking for improvements in its second year in Class 7A, so some positive momentum heading into region action is needed.

Last meeting: Calera defeated Chelsea 10-6 in a low-scoring game on Aug. 26, 2022. In a long-running rivalry, Calera holds a 22-12-1 edge in the series.

Next week: Chelsea heads to Tuscaloosa County to begin region play next week. Calera hosts Benjamin Russell for its region opener.

Hewitt-Trussville (0-1) at Gadsden City (1-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 1

: Friday, Sept. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Titan Stadium – Gadsden City High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Central-Phenix City 48-24, while Gadsden City beat Carver-Montgomery 37-20.

What to watch: The start to the season didn’t go the way Hewitt-Trussville hoped last week, but a trip Gadsden City may provide the opportunity for success the Huskies are looking for. Hewitt will look to capitalize on its red zone chances this week and avoid surrendering big plays.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville blew past Gadsden City 64-17 on Aug. 26, 2022. The Huskies have won the last five games in the series and hold an 11-6 edge all-time.

Next week: Both teams begin region play on the road next week, as Hewitt-Trussville travels to Oak Mountain and Gadsden City heads to Buckhorn.

Homewood (0-1) at Vestavia Hills (1-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 1

: Friday, Sept. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills blew out Mountain Brook 35-10, while Homewood fell to John Carroll 36-31.

What to watch: This game was moved to Vestavia Hills due to the ongoing construction at Homewood’s Waldrop Stadium. When these two teams met on Buddy Anderson Field last fall, it was all Rebels. Homewood responded well to the defeat and went on to a great season, but the Patriots would like to put up a much better fight this time around. Vestavia was impressive against Mountain Brook last Thursday.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Homewood 35-0 on Aug. 26, 2022. Homewood has won twice in the last six years, but Vestavia has otherwise dominated the 15 years.

Next week: Vestavia Hills plays at Thompson to begin region play. Homewood has a home game (tentatively) against Helena in region play as well.

Hoover (0-1) vs. Oak Grove (Miss.) [1-0]

Date : Friday, Sept. 1

: Friday, Sept. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover fell to Auburn 39-14, while Oak Grove defeated Wayne County 49-0.

What to watch: Hoover is coming off a tough loss to last season’s Class 7A runner-up, but the road gets no easier this week. Oak Grove is one of the top 7A programs in Mississippi and comes to Alabama to take on the Bucs. Hoover responded well to a season-opening loss to Auburn last fall and ripped off 11 straight wins. It remains to be seen how they perform under similar circumstances this season.

Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: Hoover begins Class 7A, Region 3 play at Spain Park, while Oak Grove returns to Mississippi competition and heads to Hattiesburg.

Oak Mountain (1-0) at Pelham (1-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 1

: Friday, Sept. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pelham High School

Last week: Oak Mountain started the season with a 38-30 win over Northridge, while Pelham defeated Jackson-Olin 21-6.

What to watch: Oak Mountain got off to a tremendous start in the Shane McComb era last Friday, beating Northridge in a game that was not as close as the score may indicate. The Eagles will look to continue that momentum against a solid Pelham team.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain held on to defeat Pelham 21-17 on Aug. 26, 2022. The Eagles have won the last four games in the series, but Pelham leads the series 11-6.

Next week: Oak Mountain begins region play at home against Hewitt-Trussville. Pelham will take an open date.

John Carroll (1-0) vs. Marbury (0-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 1

: Friday, Sept. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll upset Homewood 36-31, while Marbury fell to Elmore County 56-28.

What to watch: Despite one of the biggest wins in recent program, John Carroll has to find a way to recover and move forward. The Cavs will play on their home field for the second straight week, which should be an advantage for them. This matchup between John Carroll and Marbury was wildly entertaining last fall, with Marbury winning on a last-second field goal.

Last meeting: Marbury defeated John Carroll 38-36 on Aug. 26, 2022, in the first meeting between the two programs.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Fairfield to begin region play. Marbury heads to Jemison for its first region game as well.

Clay-Chalkville (1-0) at Hueytown (0-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 1

: Friday, Sept. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hueytown High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville shut out Briarwood 31-0, while Hueytown fell to Ramsay 28-14.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville looked dominant in a win over Briarwood last week, featuring a strong running game and stout defense. Can the Cougars develop an identity around both of those things this fall?

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville blew past Hueytown 42-8 on Aug. 26, 2022. The Cougars have beaten the Gophers three times in the last two years, including in the 2021 state championship game.

Next week: Both teams hit the road next week, as the Cougars go to Pell City and Hueytown travels to Brookwood.