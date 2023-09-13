Week 4 Preview: Eagles, Hornets square off

× Expand Photo by Shawn Bowles. Team Captains Oak Mountain quarterback Will O'Dell (18) , Oak Mountain tight end Jackson Blackwell (85) , Oak Mountain linebacker Jacob Porco (3) and Oak Mountain defensive back Jayden Aparicio (24) in a game at Heardmont Park on Friday, September 8, 2023. Photo by Shawn Bowles.

The playoff standings are officially live for the teams in this area, as region play kicked off last week. There's another key week of region play on the horizon. Here's a look at the games Starnes Media will be covering this week.

Mountain Brook (2-1) at Woodlawn (0-2)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 14

: Thursday, Sept. 14 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Woodlawn High School

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Minor 28-0; Woodlawn took an open date.

What to watch: There’s no way around it; Mountain Brook was defeated soundly in its opening game of the year against Vestavia Hills. But the Spartans knocked off James Clemens the following week and took care of business last week against region opponent Minor. The Spartans are steadily improving and should be able to reach 2-0 in region play this week. The game will be played at Woodlawn High School, as the Colonels are in the first season of their new home field.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook knocked off Woodlawn 56-6 on Sept. 9, 2022. The Spartans have won the 13 matchups between the two programs.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Jackson-Olin, while Woodlawn travels to take on Mortimer Jordan.

Briarwood (1-2) vs. Pelham (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Chilton County 28-10; Pelham took its open date.

What to watch: Briarwood had a rough go of it the first two weeks, getting beaten by two stout teams in non-region play. But with the beginning of region play last week, the Lions gave the appearance of a team beginning to figure some things out. The offense was opportunistic and the defense was stiff. The challenge will be great this week against a Pelham team that has already notched a win over Class 7A Oak Mountain.

Last meeting: Pelham beat Briarwood 35-34 on Sept. 8, 2022. It was the first Panthers win in three meetings.

Next week: Briarwood takes its open date, while Pelham hosts Helena in region play.

Oak Mountain (1-2) at Chelsea (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 42-7; Chelsea dropped a game to Tuscaloosa County 42-21.

What to watch: One team is going to walk away from this game with a Class 7A, Region 3 win and a .500 record, while the other will be in a tough position four games into the season. Both teams split their first two games in non-region action before getting beat last week in the region opener. If either squad has any playoff hopes this season, this game would seem to be close to a must-win.

Last meeting: Chelsea defeated Oak Mountain 21-7 on Sept. 8, 2022. It was only the second time in 11 meetings the Hornets have won.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Thompson, while Oak Mountain welcomes Tuscaloosa County to town.

Hewitt-Trussville (2-1) vs. Tuscaloosa County (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville blew past Oak Mountain 42-7; Tuscaloosa County beat Chelsea 42-21.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville showed signs of the team it was expected to be last week, with an all-around dominant performance against Oak Mountain. The Huskies will look to keep that momentum going against a Tuscaloosa County program that seems to steadily improve under head coach Adam Winegarden. It’s Hewitt’s first home game since a season-opening defeat to Central.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Tuscaloosa County 35-7 on Sept. 8, 2022. The Huskies have won six straight meetings between the teams.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville heads to Hoover next Friday for a big game, while Tuscaloosa County travels to Oak Mountain.

Homewood (0-3) at Calera (0-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Calera High School

Last week: Homewood fell to Helena 31-17; Calera lost to Benjamin Russell 57-7.

What to watch: Homewood has had a tough go of it early in the season, which wasn’t entirely unexpected given how young the team is. But the Patriots showed some improvement last Friday against a good Helena team, playing the Huskies close for the first half of the game. The Patriots should see this game as an opportunity to notch their first win of the season.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Calera 48-38 on Sept. 8, 2022, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Homewood travels to Benjamin Russell, while Calera heads to Chilton County.

Hoover (1-2) at Vestavia Hills (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hoover got past rival Spain Park 28-20; Vestavia Hills faltered in a 21-3 loss to Thompson

What to watch: This will be one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the week, a game that pits region foes and longtime rivals against one another. Hoover got its first win of the season last Friday by edging Spain Park. Vestavia Hills struggled offensively in a loss to four-time defending state champion Thompson. The Rebels nearly knocked off Hoover last fall with a backup quarterback, so this game could be quite interesting and impactful in the region standings.

Last meeting: Hoover squeaked past Vestavia Hills 20-14 on Sept. 8, 2022. The Bucs have won the last seven meetings and hold a 38-20 all-time edge in the series.

Next week: Hoover hosts Hewitt-Trussville in another big game, while Vestavia Hills remains at home to play Spain Park.

Spain Park (2-1) vs. Thompson (2-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Hoover 28-20; Thompson pulled away from Vestavia Hills to win 21-3.

What to watch: Spain Park gave Hoover a run for its money last Friday in the city rivalry game. At full strength, the Jags would be able to give Thompson some of the same challenges, but it remains to be seen how healthy Spain Park is, following several running back injuries last week. Thompson’s defense shut down a high-powered Vestavia offense last week and will look to make things difficult on Brock Bradley and Co. this week. Thompson’s offense is led by freshman phenom Trent Seaborn.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Spain Park 35-14 on Sept. 8, 2022. Thompson has won the last six meetings.

Next week: Spain Park heads to Vestavia Hills, while Thompson hosts Chelsea.

John Carroll (3-0) at Hayden (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hayden High School

Last week: John Carroll pulled away from Fairfield to win 45-28; Hayden fell to Carver-Birmingham 26-14.

What to watch: The storybook beginning continued for John Carroll last week, as the Cavs asserted their will in the second half to wear down the Tigers. John Carroll is 3-0 for the first time since 1999, when the Cavs won their first six games of the season. This Hayden team appears to be vulnerable, and a win Friday would help the Cavs in their quest for a playoff berth.

Last meeting: Hayden beat John Carroll 33-19 on Sept. 9, 2022. Hayden has won two of the three meetings between the programs.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Carver-Birmingham, while Hayden heads to Pleasant Grove.

Clay-Chalkville (3-0) vs. Pinson Valley (1-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 15

: Friday, Sept. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew past Pell City 46-7; Pinson Valley took an open date.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville got things rolling last week in its first region game of the season. The Cougars looked strong on both sides of the ball and allowed their first touchdown in three games in the final moments of the game. Pinson Valley is still very much a mystery with new coach Gentrell Eatman and an off week last week.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville pulled out a 14-12 win over Pinson Valley on Sept. 9, 2022. The Cougars have won the last two meetings after Pinson won seven in a row.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville is at Center Point, while Pinson Valley hosts Oxford.