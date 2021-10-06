Week 7 Football Primer: Lions head to Mountain Brook in key game

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood fans celebrate a touchdown during a game between Shades Valley and Briarwood on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham.

We have reached the second half of the regular season, with many teams vying for playoff spots and potential seeding in big region games this week.

Briarwood (7-0) at Mountain Brook (5-1)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Shades Valley 28-7; Mountain Brook took its open week.

What to watch: For the second straight year, Mountain Brook was shut out by Thompson in its last time out, but head coach Chris Yeager contends seeing the speed of the top-ranked Warriors pays off for his team in the long run. This will be by far the biggest test for the Lions so far this season and this game could decide the region title. Expect a defensive slugfest.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook earned a 17-7 win over Briarwood on Oct. 8, 2020. The Spartans have won two of the three meetings between the programs.

Chelsea (2-4) at Huffman (1-6)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Viking Stadium

Last week: Chelsea dispatched of Woodlawn 42-7; Huffman suffered a 49-14 defeat to Homewood.

What to watch: Chelsea has proven to be a team better than its record, after suffering four straight losses to start the season against formidable foes. The Hornets should be able to earn a third straight win Thursday night against a struggling Huffman squad.

Last meeting: Chelsea outlasted Huffman 35-34 in overtime on Oct. 8, 2020, in the first meeting between the two teams.

John Carroll (3-3) at Ramsay (4-2)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

: Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Legion Field

Last week: John Carroll was shut out 48-0 by Parker; Ramsay toppled Carver-Birmingham 34-21.

What to watch: Even though this game carries significant weight in John Carroll’s quest for a playoff spot in Class 5A, Region 5, it was moved to Thursday night with less than a week's notice. Parker and Pleasant Grove have separated themselves from the pack and Fairfield owns a win over the Cavaliers as well. The Cavs need to find a way to earn a win over the Rams if they have any hopes of making the postseason for the first time since 2009.

Last meeting: Ramsay blew past John Carroll 47-6 on Oct. 9, 2020. Ramsay has won the last five meetings between the two programs.

Vestavia Hills (1-5) at Hewitt-Trussville (5-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills suffered a 49-7 loss to Thompson; Hewitt-Trussville was blown out by Hoover 34-10.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville returns home this Friday, where it owns a 5-0 record this fall, hoping to bounce back after a disappointing showing last week at Hoover. The Huskies are looking to finish off a perfect home slate, as their final two regular season contests are on the road. Vestavia Hills is looking to turn the corner in what has been a tough year for first-year coach Sean Calhoun.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville held off Vestavia Hills 42-35 on Oct. 8, 2020. Vestavia holds a 13-3 edge in the series, but the Huskies have won three of the last four.

Homewood (5-1) at Shades Valley (1-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium

Last week: Homewood blew out Huffman 49-14; Shades Valley suffered a 28-7 loss to Briarwood.

What to watch: For most of this season, Homewood’s offense has been lethal. The Patriots have put up 49 points in each of their last two games and should be able to find similar success against a Shades Valley team that has struggled mightily outside of its win over Huffman.

Last meeting: Homewood took care of Shades Valley 34-17 on Oct. 8, 2020. Shades Valley actually holds a 15-9 edge in the all-time series.

Hoover (7-0) at Spain Park (1-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Hoover dominated Hewitt-Trussville to the tune of a 34-10 win; Spain Park fell short in a 35-7 loss to Oak Mountain.

What to watch: It has been a tough year for Spain Park, as the Jaguars have lost five straight games since opening the season with a victory. Quarterback Evan Smallwood, one of the team’s consistent forces last week, went out last week with an injury that required him to be carted off the field. Hoover, on the other hand, comes off a convincing victory over Hewitt-Trussville and is rolling. Even when the game has looked like a mismatch on paper, Spain Park has played some of its best games against its crosstown foe.

Last meeting: Hoover outscored Spain Park 47-34 on Oct. 8, 2020. Hoover has won the last five meetings between the two.

Oak Mountain (5-1) vs. Tuscaloosa County (1-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain blew past Spain Park 35-7; Tuscaloosa County suffered a tight 21-16 loss to Gadsden City.

What to watch: Oak Mountain is looking to start the season 6-1 for the second straight year and Tuscaloosa County provides ample opportunity to make that happen. The Eagles have started strong this year and are improving each week. Last week was perhaps the best Oak Mountain has played in the first half of a game, a positive sign for a team that has made a habit of second-half rallies so far.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain knocked off Tuscaloosa County 42-21 on Oct. 8, 2020. The Eagles hold a 5-2 lead in the series.

Clay-Chalkville (6-0) vs. Mortimer Jordan (2-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville made short work of Jackson-Olin 46-14; Mortimer Jordan suffered a 40-24 defeat to Pinson Valley.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has ascended to the No. 1 ranking in Class 6A for the first time since early in the 2016 season, thanks to its dominance so far and Spanish Fort’s loss to Saraland last week. The Cougars made a strong Jackson-Olin team look average last week and will attempt to the same to the Blue Devils this week.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville shut out Mortimer Jordan 45-0 on Oct. 8, 2020, in the first ever meeting between the programs.