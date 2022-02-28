Survey: Shelby business forecast vastly exceeds national outlook

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Amiee Mellon, interim dean of the University of Montevallo Stephens College of Business, was the geust speaker at The Shelby County Chamber’s Business Outlook luncheon Jan. 26.

The Shelby County Chamber had a strong year for 2021, Immediate Past Chair Chris Grace reported during the chamber’s Jan. 26 Business Outlook luncheon.

Despite not being able to get back together for gatherings until the end of May, the chamber hosted 104 meetings, programs and other events. It also conducted 60 virtual opportunities for investors to network, learn and grow their businesses.

“The programs were not just activities. They were opportunities to share career readiness programs with our future workforce in our schools throughout Shelby County; we engaged with small business owners and entrepreneurs and how they can manage their challenges they are facing and take advantage of opportunities to grow; [we] collaborated with our partners at 58 INC. to discuss the issues that affect our businesses and our communities and continue to make sure Shelby County is the best place to live in Alabama,” Grace said.

Moving into the 2022 program year, Brian Massey assumes the role of chamber chairman. Grace presented him with the gavel as he took the helm.

“We’ve got a busy year in 2022 with lots of things on our plate,” Massey said. “Several things I’m excited about are supporting and promoting The World Games, growing the Women’s Business Council, looking for an alternative event to our golf tournament and finishing up our last year of ShelbyOne Next Level Up strongly.”

The featured speaker was Amiee Mellon, interim dean of the Stephens College of Business at the University of Montevallo. She provided an overview of the cumulative results from the 2022 Business Outlook Survey for Shelby County.

Some statistics from the study included:

► A strong sentiment that full-time employment will decrease;

► 56% believe the negative effects of COVID-19 will remain 2-5 years;

► 93% of organizations reported impacts from COVID-19

► Labor shortage: Unemployment rate in U.S. 3.9% (6.3 million); unemployment in Alabama is 3.1% (69,000); unemployment in Shelby County is 1.8% (2,000).

Some statistics in the Shelby County outlook:

► Of the 129 businesses that responded to the survey, the number of full-time employees ranged from 0-6,000;

► Performance: 84.5% expect an increase in revenue (69% in 2021); 7.8% expect a decrease (23% in 2021);

► Employment growth: 53.5% expect an increase in full-time employees (34% in 2021); 9.31 expect a decrease (12.5% in 2021);

► Economic direction: Shelby County: 82.2% heading in the right direction (73% in 2021); 3.9% headed in the wrong direction (2.73% in 2021). For the U.S. economy, 14.8% headed in right direction (29% in 2021); 60.2% heading in wrong direction (34% in 2021)

In summary, Mellon said confidence in Shelby County’s local economy is nearing pre-pandemic levels; full-time employees have measurable differences in organizational size and anticipated outcomes; supply chain issues vary greatly and the trend is to order early and seek alternatives; and employees want to focus on one or two areas.

Also during the meeting, Jim Purvis, president and CEO of A.C. Legg, received the Alex Dudchock Community Leadership Award. The purpose of the award is to honor the outstanding civic or business leader in Shelby County who demonstrates the values by which Alex carried himself throughout his career.

The business first opened in Birmingham in 1923 and moved its location to Shelby County on Sept. 10, 2001. It recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the county.

“The 99-year legacy of excellence continues today as it’s still a family-owned business,” chamber CEO and President Kirk Mancer said. “Purvis has been at the helm since the move to Shelby County, and his leadership is a testament to putting people first and service above self.”