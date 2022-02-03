Master Gardener Volunteer Course via Zoom. The program is to train interested gardeners to help others solve their home horticulture problems and is designed for non-professionals with an interest in increasing their gardening skills and helping others with the knowledge they’ve gained. Classes will meet once a week on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. for 15 weeks, and after completing the course, Master Gardener interns will be expected to give 50 hours of volunteer service to the Extension and their communities.