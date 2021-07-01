280 Living takes home APA awards

Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media
First Place Awards from the 2021 Alabama Press Association Media Editors Awards, received by Starnes Media publications for work done in 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.
The community newspaper for the 280 corridor brought home 20 editorial awards at the 2021 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
280 Living, which has been delivering community news for 13 years, has been under the leadership of editor Leah Ingram Eagle since 2019. Eagle is a Chelsea resident and has been covering the 280 community for six years.
280 Living received the following awards:
- General Excellence - 2nd Place
- Best Production and Printing - 1st Place
- Best Sports Coverage - 2nd Place
- Best Layout and Design - 3rd Place
- Best Spot News Story - 3rd Place for Commencement during COVID-19
- Best News Feature Story Coverage - 2nd Place for Care During COVID-19
- Best Humorous Column - 1st Place for Changing Seasons
- Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage - 1st Place for Hoops Preview
- Best Sports News In-Depth Coverage - 2nd Place for Local teams head into 2020 with high hopes
- Best Sports Single Event Story - 1st Place for Eagles make 1st appearance at state final four
- Best Sports Single Event Story - 2nd Place for Going out on top
- Best Sports Feature Story - 1st Place for A New Normal
- Best Local Sport Column - 2nd Place for A letter to high school seniors
- Best Local Sport Column - 3rd Place for The return of sports inspires gratefulness
- Best Sports Photo - 1st Place for Spain Park girls basketball state title win
- Best Photo Essay - 3rd Place for For the birds
- Best Headline - 2nd Place for Fishing for information
- Best Headline - 3rd Place for Chelsea Pair goes nuts for healthy snacks with Angie and A Ginger
- Online Breaking News Coverage - 1st Place for Chelsea business fire ruled arson
- Online Breaking News Coverage - 3rd Place for Shelby schools add an additional week to Christmas break
This newspaper is part of Starnes Media. This year’s APA Better News Contest also favored the six other newspapers under the Starnes Media umbrella: Vestavia Voice, Village Living, The Homewood Star, Hoover Sun, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.