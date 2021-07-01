280 Living takes home APA awards

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media First Place Awards from the 2021 Alabama Press Association Media Editors Awards, received by Starnes Media publications for work done in 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The community newspaper for the 280 corridor brought home 20 editorial awards at the 2021 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

280 Living, which has been delivering community news for 13 years, has been under the leadership of editor Leah Ingram Eagle since 2019. Eagle is a Chelsea resident and has been covering the 280 community for six years.

280 Living received the following awards:

This newspaper is part of Starnes Media. This year’s APA Better News Contest also favored the six other newspapers under the Starnes Media umbrella: Vestavia Voice, Village Living, The Homewood Star, Hoover Sun, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.