280 Living takes home APA awards

The community newspaper for the 280 corridor brought home 20 editorial awards at the 2021 Alabama Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

280 Living, which has been delivering community news for 13 years, has been under the leadership of editor Leah Ingram Eagle since 2019. Eagle is a Chelsea resident and has been covering the 280 community for six years.

280 Living received the following awards:

This newspaper is part of Starnes Media. This year’s APA Better News Contest also favored the six other newspapers under the Starnes Media umbrella: Vestavia VoiceVillage Living, The Homewood Star, Hoover Sun, Cahaba Sun and Iron City Ink.