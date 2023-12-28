Barber property project off the table in Chelsea

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Chelsea City Hall will be closed Veterans Day and Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.

The potential 28 acre mixed use project previously presented to the Chelsea City Council by Village Creek Development on Dec. 5 will not move forward.

Chelsea council member Scott Weygand, who also serves on the Chelsea Planning Commission, confirmed that the developer has pulled their application for rezoning and the property remains for sale.

“The initial proposal is no longer happening,” Weygand said. “The property is contingent on zoning approval and remains for sale. The planning commission believes the best use for that property is commercial.”

Also during the Dec. 21 planning commission meeting was a public hearing on 27 acres of property across U.S. 280 from the Publix shopping center to be rezoned from E-1 (single family estate district) to PMD (planned mixed use district). A developer presented a project that included 60-70 houses on the back on County Road 440 with commercial parcels in the front, but the planning commission denied the request.

Two other public hearings took place during the meeting. The commission approved rezoning the property at Union Community Church at the corner of County Roads 32 and 51 to E-1 (single family estate district) so the parsonage on the property can be sold separate from the church. A rezone request was also denied for 15205 U.S. 280 for 33 acres to B-2 (general business district) to PMD (planned mixed use district)

At the Dec. 19 Chelsea City Council meeting:

Feb. 18-24, 2024 was declared as Arbor Week and Feb. 24 as Arbor Day in the city of Chelsea.

The mayor was authorized to approve a memorandum of agreement with E-Footprints Partners LLC to allow the city to participate in the Innovate Alabama program so the city can apply for grants

An approval was authorized to execute professional engineering services for FY2024 TAAP project. This project is to create a sidewalk from the Chesser neighborhood to Tractor Supply.

Paula Davis was appointed as a Tree Commission member (chairperson)

Shea Supri was approved to the park and recreation board

Jason Rudakas, Mellissa Townsend, Phillip Bolin and Teresa Chamblee were reapproved for two year teams on the park and rec board and Brandon Picklesimer was appointed to a two year term on the park and rec board.

Dates to remember

Jan 2 and 16 council meetings at 6 p.m.

Jan. 31: Deadline to submit education grants

Jan. 31: Deadline to submit extra curricular grants