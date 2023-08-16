Bittner resigns from Chelsea City Council

× Expand Chelsea council members Scott Weygand, Tiffany Bittner and Casey Morris. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle.

Council member Tiffany Bittner announced during the Aug. 15 meeting that she has decided to step away from serving in her position on the Chelsea City Council.

Bittner, who was in her second term, said she has enjoyed her term serving with the other council members and mayor and serving the citizens of the city for the last six plus years.

“Chelsea is a growing community and we’ve all seen so many wonderful things happen,” Bittner said. “From neighborhoods going up to new churches, restaurants and businesses, and I look forward to watching the city continue to flourish.”

She said she considers the council and mayor as her friends and people she could call on to help in any situation.

“Even though we don’t always agree on issues (that’s a good thing, she added), I think there’s a genuine respect for one another and our common goal has always been to make our community better and I no doubt know that y’all will continue in that effort,” Bittner said.

Councilman Scott Weygand, serving as mayor tempore in the absence of Mayor Tony Picklesimer, thanked Bittner on behalf of the city council and the citizens of Chelsea.

“Your hard work and dedication to this city are appreciated and you’ve been great to work with,” Weygand said. “The time and effort you've poured into serving with your friends and neighbors of Chelsea has been wonderful. Thank you for all you've done and I wish you and your family all the best and y’all will be missed.”

Council member Chris Grace echoed similar sentiments saying it’s been a pleasure working with Bittner.

“I’ve been the new kid on the block the past four years and you’ve helped me and I've learned from you,” he said. “You’ve been an outstanding example. Our community will miss you [and your family] and we wish you well. You are leaving us better than you found us, and that’s always a great way to step away.”

Council member Casey Morris said he’s always had an appreciation for Bittner and thanked her for her service to the community.

“There are no words to say thank you for what you’ve done,” Morris said.

Chelsea PIO Wayne Morris added that he’s known Bittner for many years and described it as an honor and a privilege.

“She has moved this city forward in a way that's been really helpful,” he said. “She's always willing to speak her mind and wasn’t afraid to be a voice, that may be a lone voice in some cases.”

Weygand said the council will follow state law regarding the vacant seat. Those interested in being considered can obtain a sign up form and questionnaire at Chelsea City Hall from Aug. 18-Aug. 25.

The seat will be declared vacant at the Sept. 5 council meeting and after that, candidate interviews will be set within the next 30 days, Weygand said. After the interviews, the mayor and council will deliberate and Weygand said they would hopefully make a decision and vote no later than the first meeting in October.